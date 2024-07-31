Report: Lions to Sign OL Jake Burton
The Detroit Lions have added to their offensive line depth ahead of the start of joint practices next week against the New York Giants.
On Wednesday, reports indicated that the Lions are signing offensive lineman Jake Burton, who played for the Michigan Panthers this spring in the UFL.
The signing is for depth purposes, as the Lions lost Netane Muti to a significant shoulder injury suffered in practice. Coach Dan Campbell noted that Muti had been having a strong spring, but that he would be out of a lengthy period of time.
Burton amassed a 74.6 pass-blocking grade via Pro Football Focus last season for the Panthers. He played predominantly left tackle, but played guard in one game. He becomes the second Michigan Panthers player signed by the Lions this offseason, joining kicker Jake Bates.
The UCLA product has a tie to the Lions' offensive line room, as he was with the Bruins while offensive line coach Hank Fraley held the same post with the school. He played with UCLA from 2016-19 before transferring to Baylor for his final year of college eligibility.
Burton signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, but was unable to make the team. He also has experience playing with the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL from 2022-23.
The Lions have two more practices this week before heading to take on the Giants in a pair of joint practices. Detroit's preseason opener is set for Aug. 8.
Briefly
Former Lions offensive guard and current Los Angeles Ram Jonah Jackson suffered a bruised scapula and is expected to miss the entire preseason. Currently, it is uncertain whether he will be able to return in time for the season-opener against the Lions on Sept. 8.
Additionally, the Lions won't be having a reunion with former kicker Riley Patterson as he was claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders.