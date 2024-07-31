Dan Campbell Confirms Jared Goff Unlikely to Play in Preseason
The Detroit Lions, like many NFL teams, are likely going to hold out several key players from appearing in the preseason.
Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Detroit's fourth-year head coach expressed the three preseason games will provide young players opportunities to showcase what they have been working on during training camp.
"The preseason is, it's a chance to really develop the young guys," said Campbell. "That's what I really see. And then, we've got some battles here that need to shake out in the preseason game. I think there's a good chance you're not going to see anybody that -- you could probably guess who those players are. I don't see Goff playing this preseason. I don't see Sewell. You can guess who those guys are. I think this is a chance to develop our young guys. A chance for for Hendon Hooker to get invaluable reps."
Jared Goff found a home
Detroit's 29-year-old signal-caller has become one of the most popular athletes in town. Even during walkthroughs, supporters attending training camp are chanting his name.
Campbell expressed he sees the former No. 1 overall pick still getting better and that he has more to give to the organization.
"He found a home, right. And, he found it with us," said Campbell. "And, he was meant to be here. We were all meant to be together, at this time, at the right time and make something happen. He's embraced everything about it."
Having worked with Drew Brees in New Orleans, Campbell can see similarities with Goff being three steps ahead.
"Somebody asked me yesterday, what more can he do as far as the type of player he is. How much more can, how much more is in there? I believe there is more in there. He's an accurate passer, and his intellect for the game has grown so much every year," said Campbell. "We're getting to the point now where I feel like he's three steps ahead, and that's the growth that a quarterback can take. Now, you're talking about the Drew Brees-type players, if you can get to that range. That's what's still left for him to get to that, I think, has grown every year."