Snap Counts: 49ers-Lions

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: (92) 100%

David Blough: (0) 0%

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (63) 68% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Jamaal Williams: (32) 35% -- Nine special teams snaps (38%)

Jason Cabinda: (10) 11% -- 17 special teams snaps (55%)

Godwin Igwebuike: 19 special teams snaps (61%)

D'Andre Swift did not appear to suffer any lingering affects of a groin injury he dealt with during training camp.

Head coach Dan Campbell noted in his postgame media session that Swift will improve in the coming weeks after getting a game under his belt.

"There was things that Swift was able to do -- that screen that he took to the house was something special," Campbell said. "But it’s clear that he’s missed some practice. He was rusty. There was little things to his game that he can -- and will be so much better now that he’s got this game under his belt. He’ll just get a little better and a little better and a little better. So look, I’m encouraged with that.”

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (78) 85%

Darren Fells: (27) 29% -- Four special teams snaps (13%)

Wide receivers

Kalif Raymond: (69) 75% -- One special teams snap (3%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (59) 64% -- Nine special teams snap (29%)

Trinity Benson: (49) 53%

Tyrell Williams: (39) 42%

Quintez Cephus: (32) 35% -- Two special teams snaps (6%)

Offensive linemen

Frank Ragnow: (92) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (13%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (92) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (13%)

Jonah Jackson: (92) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (13%)

Matt Nelson: (92) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (13%)

Penei Sewell: (92) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (13%)

Logan Stenberg: (2) 2% -- Four special teams snaps (13%)

Evan Brown: Four special teams snaps (13%)

Defensive linemen

Romeo Okwara: (53) 96% -- Seven special teams snaps (23%)

Trey Flowers: (49) 89% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Michael Brockers: (37) 67%

Nick Williams: (35) 64% -- Eight special teams snaps (26%)

Alim McNeill: (28) 51% -- Eight special teams snaps (26%)

Kevin Strong: (24) 44% -- Seven special teams snaps (23%)

John Penisini: (17) 31% -- One special teams snap (3%)

Austin Bryant: (1) 2% -- Eight special teams snaps (26%)

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (55) 100% -- Eight special teams snaps (26%)

Jamie Collins: (37) 67% -- 10 special teams snaps (42%)

Charles Harris: (15) 27% -- 16 special teams snaps (52%)

Derrick Barnes: (5) 9% -- 19 special teams snaps (61%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (2) 5% -- 20 special teams snaps (65%)

Anthony Pittman: 27 special teams snaps (87%)

Defensive backs

Will Harris: (55) 100% -- 14 special teams snaps (45%)

Amani Oruwariye: (55) 100% -- Eight special teams snaps (28%)

Tracy Walker: (54) 98% -- 14 special teams snaps (45%)

Jeff Okudah: (48) 87%

A.J. Parker: (21) 38%

Ifeatu Melifonwu: (12) 22% -- 10 special teams snaps (32%)

C.J. Moore: (1) 2% -- 19 special teams snaps (61%)

Dean Marlowe: (1) 2% -- Five special teams snaps (15%)

Bobby Price: 27 special teams snaps (87%)

Jerry Jacobs: 11 special teams snaps (35%)

Special teams