Snap Counts: Lions-Vikings

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Offense

Quarterbacks

The Lions ran 71 offensive plays last week. This week, the offense ran 68 plays against the Minnesota Vikings' defense.

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (50) 74%

Jamaal Williams: (22) 32%

Jason Cabinda: (12) 18% -- 17 special teams snaps (65%)

Godwin Igwebuike: 17 special teams snaps (65%)

The playing time has remained similar for the running backs, as D'Andre Swift has seen the bulk of reps the past couple of weeks. Despite his effectiveness rushing the football, Jamaal Williams continues to play approximately 30% of offensive snaps on a weekly basis.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (55) 81%

Darren Fells: (21) 31% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Shane Zylstra: -- 12 special teams snaps (46%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (47) 69% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)

Kalif Raymond: (46) 68% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

KhaDarel Hodge: (44) (65%) -- Nine special teams snaps (35%)

Quintez Cephus: (22) 32%

Trinity Benson: (21) 31%

Offensive linemen

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (68) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Jonah Jackson: (68) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Matt Nelson: (68) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Penei Sewell: (68) 100%

Evan Brown: (68) 100%

Ryan McCollum: Three special teams snaps (12%)

Logan Stenberg: Three special teams snaps (12%)

Will Holden: Three special teams snaps (12%)

Defensive linemen

Trey Flowers: (52) 78%

Michael Brockers: (48) 72% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Nick Williams: (45) 67%

Alim McNeill: (24) 36% -- Six special teams snaps (23%)

Levi Onwuzurike (20) 30% -- Six special teams snaps (23%)

Julian Okwara: (20) 30% -- 11 special teams snaps (42%)

Austin Bryant: (12) 18% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)

John Penisini: (16) 24% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)

Trey Flowers was not limited in his return from injury, as he led the defensive linemen unit in playing time against the Vikings.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (67) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (23%)

Charles Harris: (46) 69% -- Six special teams snaps (23%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (41) 61% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)

Derrick Barnes: (31) 46% -- Six special teams snaps (23%)

Anthony Pittman: 22 special teams snaps (85%)

Josh Woods: 17 special teams snaps (65%)

Rookie Derrick Barnes saw an increased opportunity to play on Sunday. Last week, Barnes played 31% of defensive snaps. While he continued to make plays, he had one glaring missed tackles.

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (67) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (23%)

Will Harris: (65) 97% -- 11 special teams snaps (42%)

Jerry Jacobs: (63) 94% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Tracy Walker: (56) 84% -- 11 special teams snaps (42%)

A.J. Parker: (36) 54% -- Nine special teams snaps (35%)

Dean Marlowe: (23) 34% -- Six special teams snaps (23%)

Bobby Price: (3) 4% -- 12 special teams snaps (46%)

C.J. Moore: (2) 3% -- 17 special teams snaps (65%)

Corey Ballentine: 11 special teams snaps (42%)

Bobby Price saw a drastic decline in his playing time, as the coaching staff played Jerry Jacobs significantly more in Week 5. Will Harris saw an increase in playing time, while rookie AJ Parker's role and playing time has remained similar.

