Lions Starting Safeties Not Spotted at Practice Wednesday

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday with a clear focus on the Chicago Bears.

Despite the playoff fever that has swept through Motown, the roster must correct a myriad of issues this week before they take the field again to face a divisional rival.

Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious on the road against the Bears.

While defeating a team twice in the same season is oftentimes challenging, Detroit is also hoping to learn from the the Bears most recent opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

"You're always going to look at that and see what you can do. But they (Buffalo Bills) also have different personnel than we do. And so you take some of the good and you also take things you believe that you can do. There are some things we did well the first time we played it, you know. I think it's all encompassing, but we'll have a good plan in place and we'll be ready to go," said head coach Dan Campbell. "I mean, everything today has been about moving on, identify those things that happened and they are behind us."

Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media included wideout Josh Reynolds, center Frank Ragnow, guard Logan Stenberg, linebacker Josh Woods and safeties DeShon Elliott, Kerby Joseph.

Fullback Jason Cabinda and Kayode Awosika returned to the practice field this week, after missing the last game against the Panthers.