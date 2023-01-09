Studs and Duds: Kerby Joseph Owns Aaron Rodgers

Read more on the studs and duds from the Detroit Lions' Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers.

It wasn’t a storybook ending for the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season, but it was certainly something to be proud of.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company cemented one of the best single-season turnarounds in recent memory by defeating the Green Bay Packers, at historic Lambeau Field, in front of a national audience.

A victory by the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day ended playoff dreams, but the win was meaningful nonetheless.

The Lions scored the game-winning touchdown with just under 6:00 left, then made several key plays at critical junctures to secure a 20-16 win. The team finishes 9-8, after starting the season 1-6.

Here are the studs and duds from the performance.

STUD: RB Jamaal Williams

Williams broke the franchise’s record for rushing touchdowns, with two scores Sunday night. The former Packers back scored first in the third quarter, then punched in the game-winning score with less than 6:00 to go in the fourth quarter.

The sixth-year pro was emotional after the game while mourning the loss of his great-grandfather, explaining that he was dedicating the game ball he received to the memory of his lost loved one.

He finished with 72 rushing yards and two scores (on 16 carries). His 17 scores on the season breaks the mark previously held by Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

DUD: CB Amani Oruwariye

Forced into more action with Jeff Okudah sidelined, Oruwariye was once again bit by the penalty bug.

He committed a pass interference in the third quarter while defending Christian Watson, who still managed to haul in a 45-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers.

STUD: S Kerby Joseph

Joseph intercepted Rodgers for the third time this season, becoming the first player to ever record three picks against the future Hall of Famer in one season. His pick Sunday iced the win for the Lions, as they never gave the ball back to the Packers.

He would’ve had another earlier in the game, but it was negated by a penalty. He posted five tackles, in addition to his interception.

DUD: CB Jerry Jacobs

Much like Oruwariye, Jacobs struggled to defend in man coverage against Rodgers’ deep throws. He was flagged for pass interference on the game’s first drive while covering Allen Lazard.

STUD: RB D’Andre Swift

Swift recorded just 25 rushing yards, but made a huge impact in the passing game. He finished with 61 receiving yards, on seven catches, hauling in every one of his targets.

He made a huge play late in the game, taking a hook-and-ladder pitch from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and getting the Lions close to what would be a game-clinching first down.

DUD: EDGE James Houston

Houston’s inexperience was exposed slightly, as the Packers targeted his aggressiveness from the start. He got too deep on a reverse on the game’s first snap, allowing Watson to run for six yards.

Later, he ran himself out of the play on a play-action pass. Sunday also marked the first game in which he was unable to record a sack.

STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson put on a show in the final game of the regular season. He recorded two sacks, upping his season total to 9.5, to retake the team lead. As a group, Lions' rookies totaled 20.5 sacks on the year, the most ever by a rookie class.

Hutchinson corralled Rodgers twice in the first half, cementing a solid two matchups against the longtime Lions nemesis. In the first matchup between the two teams, he recorded an interception in the end zone.

DUD: OT Matt Nelson

Nelson committed a critical holding penalty that negated a touchdown. He held a Packers defender on a flea-flicker play that went for a score, as Jared Goff connected for what would have been a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams.