Lions' Super Bowl Ties

Read more on the ties the Detroit Lions have to the two teams playing in Super Bowl 56: the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Detroit Lions will not be playing in the Super Bowl, but some former members of the organization will be suiting up in the big game.

Most notably, the Los Angeles Rams will employ former Lions mainstay Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback.

There are former players and coaches from the team on both sides of the big game, meaning that a former Lions player/coach will hoist the Lombardi Trophy, regardless of which team wins.

Here’s a look at members of both the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals who have ties to the Lions.

Los Angeles Rams

QB Matthew Stafford

After 13 years as the Lions' starting quarterback, Stafford has led the Rams to the brink of a title in just one season. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay made the move for Stafford, thinking the signal-caller was the piece the franchise was missing in its pursuit of a championship. And, he’s one win away from being proven correct.

Stafford was winless in three playoff games in Detroit, but has evened his record in three games with L.A. Despite the lack of playoff success, the Georgia product holds numerous Lions franchise records.

DT A’Shawn Robinson

Robinson spent the first four seasons of his career as a member of the Lions, after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was a solid piece on the defensive line, but wound up being waived prior to the 2020 season.

He’s caught on with the Rams after being claimed in 2020. In 2021, he’s started 14 games and made 67 tackles, while forcing two fumbles.

WR Brandon Powell

Powell broke into the NFL with the Lions in 2018. He played in just six games with one start, catching 11 passes for 129 yards while returning two punts for eight yards.

After a year in Atlanta, Powell secured a role with the Rams, starting in Week 13 of the 2021 season. He returns punts and kicks, having returned six punts for 133 yards and a score, plus eight kickoffs for 208 yards.

WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson was never a member of the Lions, but his father played and coached in Detroit for an extended time.

After playing with the Lions in 2003, Van’s father, Shawn Jefferson, served as an offensive assistant in 2006 and an assistant receivers coach in 2007, before ultimately becoming the team's receivers coach from 2008-2012.

Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell

During his playing days, O’Connell spent a brief stint as a member of the Lions. He was waived by the New England Patriots in 2009 and claimed by Detroit, where he spent five days before being traded to the New York Jets.

O’Connell threw just six passes as a pro quarterback, but has enjoyed success as a coach. After the Super Bowl, he will take his talents to the NFC North as the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Assistant QB coach Zac Robinson

The Lions claimed Robinson off waivers after he was cut by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, but he was with the team for less than a year. He never appeared in a game, and was released on on Sept. 3, 2011.

Senior coaching assistant John Bonamego

Bonamego has been the Lions’ special teams coordinator two separate times. First, it was a two-year stint from 2013-14, which ended when he became the head coach at Central Michigan University.

After he was fired from CMU in 2018, he returned to the Lions, and once again coached the special teamers in 2019. Bonamego was not retained by head coach Matt Patricia after his first season, though, and now serves as an assistant to McVay.

Cincinnati Bengals

OT Riley Reiff

A first-round pick out of Iowa in 2012, Reiff spent five seasons with the Lions. He was not brought back after the conclusion of his rookie contract, as Detroit drafted current starting left tackle Taylor Decker.

Reiff is currently on injured reserve due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 14. He started 12 games in 2021 on the Bengals' front line, protecting the team’s young star quarterback, Joe Burrow.

DT Mike Daniels

Known for his time with the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, Daniels spent the 2019 season with the Lions. That year, he played in just nine games and made 10 tackles. In 2021, he’s played in two games, and is currently on the Bengals’ practice squad.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

Callahan was brought to the Lions as the team’s quarterbacks coach in February of 2016. He’d spend two seasons mentoring Stafford -- who he’s ironically facing for a Super Bowl title -- before being let go upon the firing of head coach Jim Caldwell.

Linebackers coach Al Golden

Golden spent three years with the Lions serving as an assistant coach. He was hired in 2016 as the team’s tight ends coach, but eventually transitioned to coaching linebackers. Golden remained in Detroit until he was let go in 2019.

Cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson

Another short-tenured assistant, Jackson coached the Lions’ cornerbacks for only the 2013 season.