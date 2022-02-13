Look: Matthew Stafford Sent Off In Grand Style

Matthew Stafford is less than 24 hours away from playing in the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will become the oldest former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft to start in his first Super Bowl under center.

He was sent off in grand style to the Rams team hotel by friends and family.

"Sending him off with his closest friends and family. The same crew that’s been with us since high school and college. He loved every second," Kelly Stafford posted on social media.

The ex-Lions quarterback explained earlier this week that his commitment to weight loss was a major contributing factor to his success the past couple of seasons in the league.

"There's probably some old photos floating of me out there at 235 pounds, enjoying life back in the day, playing ball at a heavier weight," Stafford said earlier this week during a Super Bowl media session. "But as I get older, fitness is more and more important, that's the biggest thing. I'm trying to do everything I can to make sure my body is in good shape and I'm ready to play."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER