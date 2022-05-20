The Detroit Lions' defense struggled at an alarming rate with missed tackles last season.

As USA Today's LionsWire pointed out, "The Lions were runaway leaders in allowing broken tackles last season, according to NFL Inside Edge’s data mining. Detroit allowed 75 broken tackles, six more than the next-worst tackling team, the Atlanta Falcons."

With an increased emphasis on fundamentals and the addition of pieces on defense, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is not allowing a new scheme being implemented to be an excuse.

"We have a lot of hungry, hungry players. You guys know this," Glenn said on the opening evening of this year's draft. "They’re going to play hard. And my goal and my motto for these is guys is man, we’ve got to take the next step, and that’s what it is. There’s no turning back for us right now. I mean, the honeymoon phase is over for us defensively, I know that, and I’m going to challenge those guys every day to make sure they understand that.”

Here is a collection of news regarding the Lions.

Justin Rogers of The Detroit News provided his scouting report of wide receiver Jameson Williams (subscription required).

Further details on the Lions' 2022 preseason schedule were released on Friday.