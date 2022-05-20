These are the games the Detroit Lions are likely to win in 2022.

The offseason has been the best part of the year for the majority of the last three decades for Detroit Lions fans.

It has been a time when winter has given way to spring, and it has been a time Detroit fans have been offered hope through free agency and the NFL Draft.

This year is no exception.

With one of the best drafts in recent memory behind the organization, Detroit fans are more sure than ever, “This could be our year.”

Additionally, Minnesota, Chicago and Green Bay, Detroit's three NFC North foes, are all going through some degree of transition.

If the Lions could somehow manage to win at least eight games, they would be in the hunt.

Without further ado, here are Detroit’s eight most winnable games.

8.) Detroit at New York Giants, Week 11

I believe the Giants will be a surprise team in the NFC, with offensive mastermind Brian Daboll as their new head coach. However, everything hinges on QB Daniel Jones, who is a free agent at season’s end. If Jones goes in the tank, Daboll will be looking towards C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in the draft, by the time everyone is buying their Thanksgiving turkeys.

7.) Chicago Bears at Detroit, Week 17

Last season, the scores of the two annual matchups were fairly close, and Chicago only won at Detroit by two points, 16-14. The Bears have a new head coach (Matt Eberflus), and linebacker Khalil Mack traded in his snow shovel for some new sunglasses in Los Angeles. Detroit can split with Chicago, too.

6.) Minnesota Vikings at Detroit, Week 14

Hey, why not? Detroit did it last season at home against Minnesota, in an unforgettable scene. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown sealed the deal at the end of the game, and the Lions won, 29-27. The other game vs. Minnesota was a nail-biter, too, with the Vikings barely squeaking it out. Both teams are evenly matched. I say they split the series again.

5.) Detroit at Green Bay Packers, Week 18

Fate might really be on the Lions' side this season. With two new rookie wide receivers and wide receiver Devante Adams playing for Las Vegas now, it remains to be seen how potent the Packers will be this season. And, even if the Packers do win the division, they probably will be resting their starters during the final week of the season.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

4.) Washington Commanders at Detroit, Week 2

Washington has a new team name, and it signed QB Carson Wentz, who is now playing on his third team in as many seasons. After being ranked No. 4 in 2020, Washington’s defense went in the tank in 2021, ranking No. 22. Its star defensive player, Chase Young, is attempting a comeback, after a horrific season statistically and a blown-out knee to boot. There are more question marks than answers in our nation’s capital.

3.) Seattle Seahawks at Detroit, Week 4

The Seahawks are now stuck behind the Lions in rebuild rush-hour traffic. Longtime Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is gone, and Seattle might have its sights set on college QBs C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. It’s also a bit of a revenge game for Detroit, after getting trounced, 51-29, late last season.

2.) Detroit at New York Jets, Week 15

New York got hammered with a hard schedule, and its season may be over by the time of its bye in Week 10. If second-year QB Zach Wilson is still standing after being the third-most sacked QB in the league in 2021, his confidence might be shot by this point. New York may even have a new interim head coach by the time Detroit rolls into town.

1.) Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit, Week 13

Jacksonville has been the NFL’s doormat the past two seasons, drafting first overall two years in a row. The jury is still out on second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the road has been anything but kind to Jacksonville. The Jaguars have won only 16 road games in the past decade (2011-2021).