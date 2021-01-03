Darrell Bevell Has Earned Interview for Lions Head Coaching Position

Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell stated that he was excited for his five-game audition.

When Matt Patricia was dismissed, Bevell -- Detroit's offensive coordinator -- was immediately thrust into a position he had always envisioned having.

According to a Fox Sports report, Bevell will have the opportunity to interview for the job this week.

"As reported on @NFLonFox, the Lions are simultaneously interviewing HC's and GM's. Marvin Lewis has already interviewed for HC job. Expectation is Darrell Bevell, Eric Bieniemy, and Robert Saleh all will interview for the HC job this week," NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager tweeted on Sunday.

Bevell stated he felt his time was challenging, but that he had the opportunity to learn from his time leading the Lions.

In a short period of time, he had to deal with Stafford suffering a couple more injuries, a coach going 'rogue' during a game and having to isolate away from the team and his family due to COVID-19 protocols.

“I mean, I really have learned a lot," Bevell said. "One, I think I’ve learned that I can take on a lot and I can manage a lot. These five weeks, as you guys know, have been crazy. Probably just like I said, a little bit of a baptism by fire in a short period of time with the things that I’ve – I would say been able to deal with. So, I have some experience in that. But, there’s so many things, even with the responsibilities with the media, being up every single day, how many times we get to do this. But, there’s just a wide range, and we probably could spend a little bit of time talking about those things. But, I appreciate the opportunities that I’ve had to learn each and every one of these experiences. It’s just been a whirlwind of five weeks.”

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will interview this week, as well.

