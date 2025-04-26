Lions Trade Up, Select OL Tate Ratledge at No. 57 in 2025 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions entered the second evening of the 2025 NFL Draft having clear needs at defensive end and along the offensive line.
In the second round, Detroit made the decision to trade up to the No. 57 position. In a deal with the Broncos, the Lions traded pick No. 60 and No. 130 in exchange for pick No. 57 and 230.
With their second selection, general manager Brad Holmes targeted offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
Last season for the Georgia Bulldogs, the talented offensive lineman had a 74.4 overall offensive grade and a 74.7 run-blocking grade via Pro Football Focus.
According to NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler, "Overall, Ratledge is a self-described 'dirtbag' with the contact power, competitive edge and functional movement skills to match up against NFL defensive linemen. He should compete for a starting role as a rookie and has the necessary tools for a decade-long pro career, if he stays healthy."
The Lions return four of their five starters, with the exception being Kevin Zeitler. The veteran guard departed Detroit to sign a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.
Ratledge could compete for a starting job immediately along with Christian Mahogany, who started two games last season as a rookie.
Detroit took the opportunity on the first day to address the need along the interior of the defensive line. The expectation is Alim McNeill will miss the start of the regular season and will not be rushed back to action.
On the first night of the draft, Holmes claimed the class of edge rushers was solid and there could be a player available near where the team was selecting in the second-round.
Detroit added defensive line help with its first selection of the 2025 NFL draft, adding Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th overall selection. Williams profiles as an early down run-stuffer with the potential to develop as a serious pass-rush threat.
Barring any trades, Detroit will make their next selection later in the evening in the third-round (No. 102).
Lions 2025 Draft Selections
Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
Remaining Picks
Round 3, pick 102
Round 6, pick 196
Round 7, pick 228
Round 7, pick 230
Round 7, pick 244