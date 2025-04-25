Detroit Lions Day 2 Mock Draft
As the second day of the NFL Draft begins, the Detroit Lions are scheduled to make one pick apiece in the second- and third-round.
After adding defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first-round, the Lions have the opportunity to go in a number of different directions with their selections on the second day. With the unpredictability of the draft, the Lions could elect to follow a number of different paths.
General manager Brad Holmes admitted that the team could explore a move up, but it's uncertain as to what cost the Lions would be willing to pay to do so.
Here are three scenarios the Lions could follow during the second- and third-round of the NFL draft.
Scenario 1: Staying put
Round 2, pick 60: Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
Oladejo would be a nice add for the Lions at the bottom of round 2. In a loaded crop of pass-rushers, he could slide down to the 60th overall pick and fall right into Detroit's lap. He's a converted linebacker who has the ability to set a firm edge against the run in addition to his pass-rush prowess.
Because he was converted to the edge, Oladejo is still in need of some development. However, the Lions' coaching staff has shown it can develop talent and as a result Oladejo could improve both as a run-defender and pass-rusher. He could wind up being a nice compliment for Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 3, pick 102: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
The Lions have done plenty of homework on Sanker, meeting with him at the Combine as well as bringing him in for a top-30 visit. He led the ACC in solo tackles each of the last two years, which makes him a strong fit for Detroit's defensive style.
Because the Lions already have Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch at the top of the depth chart, the Lions could get creative with how they utilize Sanker. He could play a rotational role and provide solid depth, while also potentially finding a spot on the field in special packages. His tackling ability also lends itself to instant help on special teams.
Scenario 2: Trading up
Lions trade picks 60 and 102 in addition to a 2026 fourth-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for picks 40 and 184.
Round 2, pick 40: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
If the Lions are going to make a big move up the second-round board, it could come at a cost. Utilizing the trade value chart, moving up 20 spots could require a trio of picks. As a result, the Lions dip into their pool of 2026 picks to move up and get one of the best pass-rushers still available.
Ezeiruaku has slipped into the second-round despite being one of the most productive defenders at the collegiate level last season. He has clear upside as a rusher, and has a solid foundation of skills against the run. As long as he develops, he'll emerge as a solid two-way defender who can become an impact player on Detroit's defense.
Scenario 3: Moving out of second round
Lions trade pick 60 to Cleveland Browns in exchange for picks 67 and 126.
Round 3, pick 67: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
In this scenario, the Browns elect to pass on a quarterback with their first pick in the second-round before moving back into the second round to select Sheduer Sanders. Because of this, the Lions stockpile a second third-round pick as well as adding another fourth-rounder.
Bech is a fast and physical wide receiver with significant upside. He was compared to Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua by draft analyst Dane Brugler due to his pristine route-running. Though he doesn't have the flashy speed or production, he's a hard worker who could thrive in Detroit's offense.
Round 3, pick 102: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary
Using the final pick of the third-round, the Lions elect to add interior offensive line help before addressing other needs on the final day. Because there's depth at the EDGE position, the Lions elect to add talent in an offensive line group that is thin.
Grant shares the same alma mater as current Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, which leads to some familiarity between the organization and his playing style. He has plenty of athleticism and doesn't have trouble getting to the second-level as a blocker, and could provide depth as either a guard or tackle after being a four-year starter at tackle in college.