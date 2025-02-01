Lions Two-Round NFL Mock Draft Post Senior Bowl Practices
The Detroit Lions have pretty clear needs in the trenches on both sides of the football.
General manager Brad Holmes could prioritize restocking the Lions offensive and defensive lines with starter-level talent after a surprising early playoff exit.
Detroit's offensive line is aging, and left guard Graham Glasgow is coming off a disappointing 2024 season.
Aidan Hutchinson must find a complementary player opposite of him in order for Detroit to be more than just a playoff tease each and every season.
Here is a Lions two-round mock draft after a week of practices down in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl.
First Round: Pick No. 28
Offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. from Ohio State had a standout performance this year against Penn State's Abdul Carter that sent his draft stock soaring into the first round.
During drills at the Senior Bowl, Conerly drew praise for his work ethic and winning his fair share of reps during one-on-one periods.
According to Oregon Ducks OnSI, "Conerly Jr’s display of athletic ability, his fluidity in the lower half, and his timing stood out, especially with how effortless he made it look. He still has work to do rounding out his game in the run-blocking department, as he is visibly better pass blocking, but he is not a player with many, if any glaring weaknesses. Through the three days of practice, he was amongst the best players at the event especially offensive linemen. Conerly Jr. detailed some of his pre-draft work that led to his level of comfortability."
Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Boost Pass Rush
Second Round: Pick No. 60
Edge rusher Princely Umanmielen had 10.5 sacks in 2024 for Ole Miss (PFF Grade 91.3).
The talented pass rusher could benefit from playing on a defense with a player of Hutchinson's caliber.
Scouts believe his speed, ability to change direction quickly and acceleration makes him a player that team's will want to invest in, possibly even in the first round.
Unfortunately for the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman, he did not have his best week in Mobile, which could make him available in the second round for a team like Detroit.
Acccording to PFF, who discussed Umanmielen's struggles this week, noted,"He repeatedly lost his footing and couldn’t find a way to get around opposing tackles like he did during the season. Even in the one-on-one pass-rush drills — which are usually advantageous to rushers of his talent level — Umanmielen didn’t find much success. For the moment, he looks more likely to be a Day 2 pick than a first-rounder."
Detroit currently has veteran Za'Darius Smith on the roster. Adding a young pass rusher who he could mentor may pay dividends in the long run.