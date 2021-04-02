Can Tyrell Crosby Excel at Right Tackle?

Read more on whether Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby can excel at right tackle

With the Detroit Lions in the midst of a rebuild, it’s safe to assume that there won’t be a plethora of continuity within the offense.

Gone are wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., along with former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Although plenty of change is coming -- and some will argue rightfully so -- there’s expected to be a large amount of renewal on the offensive line.

Center Frank Ragnow is due for a hefty extension after a strong 2020 campaign, and Taylor Decker appears to have locked up the blindside tackle position.

Additionally, there are two second-year players -- Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg -- whom the Lions want to develop, as well.

And then there’s Tyrell Crosby.

Crosby was selected by the last regime in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with the Lions, Crosby has played over 1,000 snaps, and he started 11 games last season. He performed relatively solid, allowing five sacks and 14 hurries.

But, is this success sustainable?

According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby received a career-high 68.1 pass-blocking grade and a 56.9 mark for his performance as a run-blocker. Those marks hover around league average, but are low for those who started as many games as he did.

As a pass-blocker, he ranked 52nd in the league, per PFF, among players who suited up for at least 106 snaps, which is league average. His run-blocking numbers don't rank as high, however.

Ex-Lions kicker Matt Prater is lifted up in the air by Crosby, after making the game-winning field goal against the Washington Football Team. Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

With young running backs in Kerryon Johnson, Jamal Williams and D’Andre Swift, the Lions are looking for stable linemen who can pave running lanes. Crosby showed flashes of this ability, including a season-high 68.8 grade in the Lions’ Week 2 loss to Green Bay.

Crosby is due to be a free agent in 2022. So, his performance in 2021 will be crucial to his future.

He has quick feet and good punch in pass blocking, and served as a pleasant surprise in 2020.

But, he has to prove that his performance last season was no fluke.

Depth behind Crosby

Behind Crosby, there is only Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who has since shifted to right guard, and Dan Skipper. Because of this, Crosby is likely locked into a starting role.

With that said, the Lions could certainly target a depth piece in free agency or the NFL Draft. It’s rumored that Oregon star tackle Penei Sewell could potentially fall to the No. 7 overall pick, which the Lions currently hold.

Should the Lions elect to pass on tackle help early, options such as North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz or Cincinnati’s James Hudson could end up in a Detroit uniform.

Crosby has shown that he can be a capable tackle in this league, but will need to show consistency for the Lions to continue to invest in him going forward.

