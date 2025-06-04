Lions UDFA Profile: DE Keith Cooper Jr.
During the week of the NFL Draft, the EDGE position was one circled as a need for the Detroit Lions. Despite this, Brad Holmes & Co. waited until the sixth round prior to selecting Ahmed Hassanein of Boise State.
However, they were not done with prospects from the 2025 class, with Keith Cooper Jr. finding his way to Detroit shortly after the conclusion of the draft. Cooper was initially reported to be a free-agent signing, but was only granted a tryout.
In the end, that did not matter, as the EDGE earned his spot on the team, shining in rookie minicamp and receiving a contract from the Lions.
Strengths
The biggest strength for Cooper is his measurables. At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, his size stands out above the rest. Additionally, both his arm length and wingspan were in the top seven for EDGE rushers among the nearly 300 detailed in The Athletic’s “The Beast” Draft Guide from Dane Brugler.
Cooper knows how to utilize that added length, too. Those extra inches to extend have resulted in eight career pass breakups, and also a blocked field goal. Special teams might be where Cooper is first asked to shine, and that arm length gives him ample opportunity.
On the topic of Cooper’s size, that has led to versatility in his career. During his time at Houston and Tulane, Cooper played defensive tackle, outside linebacker and EDGE rusher, and in 12 or more games at each spot. When trying to round out a roster, that versatility makes Cooper the ideal target.
With his size, the physicality in Cooper’s game leaves little to be desired. He is a player that will bull rush, and it often led to double teams during his collegiate career. With his size, heading back to defensive tackle would not be a shock. Cooper is used to facing double teams when rushing the passer.
Despite this physicality, Cooper never missed a game in his collegiate career. The best ability for any player, especially a defender after the Lions’ injury luck last season, is availability. During his time in college, Cooper was always ready to go on the sidelines.
Among the EDGE rushers Pro Football Focus detailed for one-on-one pass-rush situations, Cooper had the second-least snaps where the defender found himself one-on-one. Despite that, Cooper recorded a better win rate in those situations than Hassanein.
That was evident in rookie minicamp, with Cooper routinely being a problem for tight ends and linemen. Cooper’s contract came at the same time that two other UDFAs were waived, and those two played tight end and offensive lineman.
Much like other UDFAs on the Lions’ roster, the upside of Cooper is another strength. Despite 51 career games, Cooper only played one season against Power 4 competition during his collegiate career, that being last season. During it, he led Houston in sacks (3.5), recorded nearly 30 quarterback pressures and was named second-team All-Big 12. The upside is clear.
Weaknesses
As is the case for UDFAs, a few questions resulted in Cooper going undrafted. The main issue for Cooper was his athleticism. His 3.30 relative athletic score did little to impress scouts. That mark is well outside the top 1250 among EDGEs since 1987. With RAS adding value every year, that did not bode well for Cooper.
Among the drawbacks that tanked Cooper’s RAS was his time in the 40, a 4.95. For a defensive tackle, that mark is not bad. For an EDGE or an OLB, that mark would have been the worst at the NFL combine by almost a full tenth. That lack of speed, along with quarterbacks being more mobile each year, hurt his draft stock.
Although he played a dozen games at OLB at Tulane, Cooper only played one snap in coverage for the Cougars in 2024, with his lack of speed and increased weight as contributing factors.
As a power rusher, Cooper was not expected to have a complete arsenal of finesse moves, but that lack of polish in his game did not help matters. His limited one-on-one reps did not wow on film, either, as his 13.1% win-rate was among the bottom of the class.
Overall, Cooper enters the fold as a player that has the physicality, grit and mentality needed for the Lions. Cooper earned a spot on the 90-man roster at rookie minicamp, and will try to earn a spot on the 53-man in a few months.
Cooper is a player that benefits from the Lions having an extra preseason game this year, with that added game being one that could see the defender shifting between the interior and EDGE (depending on the situation).