Eight Players to Watch at Week 2 of Lions OTAs
The Detroit Lions begin their final session of organized team activities before breaking for the summer this week.
The second and final series of organized team activities will be the last opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate what they have prior to training camp. As a result, finishing strong will be of utmost importance for a team looking to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2025.
Here are eight players to watch in Week 2 of Lions' OTAs.
QB Kyle Allen
The backup quarterback position is one that will carry great intrigue throughout the remainder of offseason workouts. With the team playing four preseason games this year, fans will be treated to a heavy dose of both Allen and Hendon Hooker.
In last week's practice open to the media, Allen struggled to get into a flow and left more to be desired. He's got a chance to right the ship this week, and while the main judgements will come when he performs in the preseason, there's some urgency heating up in the backup battle behind Jared Goff.
OL Graham Glasgow
With Frank Ragnow retiring from the NFL, the Lions now have a glaring need at the center position. Because of Glasgow's background as a spot-duty center, he appears to have the upper hand to fill Ragnow's void in the short-term.
Glasgow's performance regressed last season and was considered to be in danger of losing his starting spot prior to Ragnow's retirement. Now, the incumbent starting left guard is expected to either keep his place or slide over and take Ragnow's place. How the Lions manage their rotations during practice could be an interesting indicator as to what their plans are.
DE Ahmed Hassanein
Hassanein's energy and effort have helped him make a very strong first impression. The Boise State product may not be repping with the first-team defense, but by continuing to make the most of his opportunities and giving maximum effort he can work his way into a bigger role.
Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport appear to be the team's top pairing, with Josh Paschal also factoring into the mix. However, Hassanein's consistent energy could lead to increased snaps and a rise up the depth chart as long as he continues to learn the nuances of the defensive scheme.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
With Terrion Arnold absent from OTAs last week, Rakestraw stepped up and took reps on the outside with the first-team defense. If Arnold is once again out of action, it will presumably be the Missouri product working opposite of D.J. Reed.
Rakestraw was by many accounts solid during the first open practice, and has the physicality to excel in the Lions' defensive system. Staying healthy throughout the offseason and making the most of opportunities such as what he's had in OTAs will be an important step for him in his quest to make a big jump in his second NFL season.
OL Tate Ratledge
The decision the Lions made to cross-train Ratledge at the center position now holds plenty of weight. While Glasgow may be the better option to play center in the short-term based on experience, this has become a situation where Ratledge could indeed become the center of the future.
So far this offseason, Ratledge has been getting plenty of work at the position throughout rookie minicamp and the first round of OTAs. He's a big and physical mauler in the run game, so he'll be an asset either at guard or center.
As a player who exclusively played guard in college, Ratledge could deal with growing pains. However, his young upside could be of great benefit for the Lions as they look to supplement the veterans up front with talented youth.
OL Colby Sorsdal
Another name to watch on the offensive line is Sorsdal, who was also getting some reps at the center position throughout the first round of OTAs. For the third-year offensive lineman, this is a crucial offseason as he looks to carve out a spot amidst other young options up front.
After playing a depth role in 2023 as a rookie, Sorsdal was a healthy scratch for most of last season. As a result, it's unclear exactly where he fits amidst the Lions' depth. Adding the center position would give him the appeal of more versatility, but he needs to perform well in his opportunities in order to feel confident about breaking camp with the team in 2025.
WR Jameson Williams
The hype train for Williams is moving fast, as coaches have routinely heaped praise on him throughout the offseason. Now, it would be exciting to have Williams put on a show during the open practice this week.
He appears stronger and just as fast as ever to this point, and coaches have praised his efforts both on the field and in meetings. Williams also appears to have new perspective as a veteran within the wide receiver room.
CB Divaad Wilson
The Lions' newest addition will be worth keeping an eye on. He has limited NFL experience, but was very productive in college and has two years of time in the league under his belt. He's athletic and has special teams upside, so he could wind up factoring into a competition for a spot at the end of the roster.
Wilson is another player who could see a spike in action if Arnold is once again absent from OTAs. He'll need to acclimate quickly, though, as he just joined the team on Monday.