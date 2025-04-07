Detroit Lions 2025 Free Agents Who Remain Unsigned
The Detroit Lions had a relatively modest free agency ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite needs along the defensive line, the team did not make an external splash to acquire a high-priced defensive end.
General manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff are hoping Marcus Davenport will stay healthy, given his physical profile fits what the organization covets in pass-rushers.
Holmes expressed at the annual league meetings he was quite satisfied with the first player acquisition phase, following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season.
The team surveyed the landscape and identified many of their own free agents would be important to prioritize over external free agents, given the strong familiarity with their makeup on and off the field.
"Look, I'm more than happy with how free agency went and I say more than happy because we were able to get guys that we really wanted to get. That's always the case," said Holmes. "Like, we don't compromise and get a prospect that we're warm on, so happy with that. But more than happy because we actually were able to do more than what I thought we were actually gonna be able to do heading into it."
Those who remain unsigned still have the potential of re-joining the team in the coming weeks.
An intriguing player is defensive tackle Kyle Peko, who showcased flashes in his inaugural season in Motown. Injuries derailed his season, but would be welcomed as a depth player in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
Lions free agents who remain unsigned
- QB Teddy Bridgewater
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- WR Allen Robinson
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
- OT Connor Galvin (ERFA)
- NT Kyle Peko
- LB Ben Niemann
- LB Kwon Alexander
- CB Emmanuel Moseley
- K Michael Badgley