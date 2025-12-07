Lions Taylor Decker Will Make Critical Decision After 2025 Season

The Detroit Lions may need to seriously consider left tackle Taylor Decker could be playing in his final NFL season.

Speaking with the Detroit Free Press this week, the former first-round pick expressed he will take his time, following the conclusion of the 2025 season, and decide if he will play next season.

It will not be a decision made lightly.

Decker will decide how much his body must work through to return. If a major surgery is needed to be able to play, he likely would opt out of it, citing the significant amount of time needed to rehab from surgery.

“But it's all the other variables. Like, what are you willing to put your body through? What are you willing to put your family through? What time are you willing to spend? Stuff like that," Decker explained. "That's what's ultimately’s going to be the biggest factor in my decision will be stuff like that. And I always tell people, they're like, ‘Well, you might get to a point where you can't do it anymore.' And I just like, for me, how my mind works, I don't believe that. I'm like, ‘I can do it.’ Am I willing to do it? Am I willing to put other things that are important to me by the wayside? Namely, my kids and my family. Am I willing to do that? I don't know.”

The former Ohio State lineman has met his early career goal of playing 10 NFL seasons.

Unfortunately, while still playing well, the toll it has taken on him physically has been again challenging to deal with.

“If you replace everybody in the O-line room, is it still the same O-line?” Decker noted. “Penei Sewell would be the only piece left, from that era of Lions O-line. So, I think about that. I’m like, ‘Do I want to do that to my friend?’ It’s going to happen eventually. So yeah, there’s a lot that goes into it."

Dealing with 'brutal' pain

Decker has been dealing with shoulder pain all season, which has made life outside of football much more challenging.

AC joint surgery prior to the season was intended to clean up his shoulder and make it easier to play this season.

Unfortunately, the veteran tackle has been dealing and attempting to manage a significant amount of pain all throughout his 10th NFL season.

“Like grabbing a cup off a shelf hurts. Picking my kids up hurts,” Decker expressed. “I can’t sleep. I've been sleeping maybe four or five hours every night. It’s been brutal.”

