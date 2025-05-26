Lions Veteran Defensive Tackle Chasing Super Bowl
Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader is chasing an elusive goal that many National Football League player covet, a Super Bowl ring.
The former Bengals defensive lineman signed a two-year, $22 million free agent deal last offseason. In his first season in Motown, the veteran showcased he could come back again from a devastating leg injury suffered late in the 2023 season.
On separate occasions, Reader tore a quad muscle in his right and left leg and battled knee injuries.
“I've had a really, really good career. I've been blessed and fortunate to play for a long time, played good ball, played in a Super Bowl, had a good game, just hadn't won it," Reader recently expressed. "And so that's really all that matters to me is really just winning one in whatever way and whatever part of the team I could be and whatever help I can do for this team to help win one. That's my main focus."
During the offseason, a segment of supporters and pundits were wondering if Reader was still part of the team's plans.
Roy Lopez was signed in free agency and the team drafted Tyleik Williams to man the middle of the defensive line for several years.
The 30-year-old is entering training camp the healthiest he has been in several years and can still resume his role as one of the top nose tackles in the NFC.
Last season, Reader totaled 23 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and a career-best three sacks. In his nine-year NFL career, Reader has logged an even 300 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.
“I think there has been some slight disrespect thrown on DJ Reader’s name this offseason as a cap casualty," said Lions reporter Ben Raven on the latest "Dungeon of Doom" podcast. "Are you kidding me? They paid for DJ Reader for a reason. This guy is a game-changing nose tackle."