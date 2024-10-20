Montgomery Returns After Knee Injury, Gibbs Sparks Lions
The Detroit Lions absorbed an early punch and bounced back in resounding fashion.
It took less than a quarter for the adversity to continue to rise against Dan Campbell's team in their game against the Minnesota VIkings. After a series of factors, including a failed fake punt and multiple penalties, the Vikings took an early 10-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.
To make matters worse, Lions' running back David Montgomery was helped off the field and appeared to put very little weight on his left leg after being stopped short on a third-and-1 carry. That drive stalled out when offensive guard Kayode Awosika was flagged for a false start on fourth-and-1.
Awosika, who is filling in for injured right guard Kevin Zeitler, was whistled for two holding penalties and a false start over the course of the Lions' first three drives.
Yet, the Lions were able to ultimately weather the storm and once again showcase their trademark resiliency. Detroit scored the final 21 points of the half, and took a 21-10 lead into the break over unbeaten Minnesota Vikings.
Montgomery was able to return after a brief absence. While he was sidelined, fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs picked up the slack with a 45-yard touchdown to cut Minnesota's lead to 10-7 early in the second quarter.
After another stop defensively, the Lions marched down to take the lead on a 35-yard touchdown from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff finished the first half a perfect 12-for-12 for 156 yards. It's the third time in four games that Goff has not thrown an incompletion in the first half.
Detroit continued to build momentum on the ensuing Vikings drive, as Brian Branch hauled in a diving interception.
WIth the Vikings having exhausted all three of their timeouts in the first quarter, Detroit was able to drain most of the first half clock on its final offensive drive. Gibbs punched in his second score of the game from eight yards left in the half's final minutes.
Minnesota took an early lead just two plays into their first series. After Detroit's fake punt attempt failed, the Vikings scored on their second snap with Aaron Jones running 34 yards to the end zone.
After the Lions went three-and-out, the Vikings drove back down the field but had to settle for a field goal after Detroit's defense got a stop.