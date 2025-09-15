Lions Waiting on Second Opinions to Determine Status of Defensive End
Detroit Lions Dan Campbell provided updates on a couple of players that were injured against the Chicago Bears, during his Monday afternoon media session.
Defensive end Marcus Davenport dealt with an ankle and a shoulder injury during Detroit's home opener against a division rival.
"We're still getting things looked at with that," said Campbell.
The team is waiting on word from a second opinion to determine the severity and if any potential time will be missed.
Detroit's fifth-year head coach is hoping the injury is not too severe, but is still unsure if he will be available for the Ravens game.
After the Bears game, Davenport indicated he did not really want to divulge the seriousness of his injuries, but he was observed with an ice pack over his right shoulder.
Detroit's defensive line had a better performance against the Bears than they did in their disappointing loss to the Packers.
Aidan Hutchinson, who has held in check on the road, was able to record a sack against Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Against Green Bay, the talented defender was often double-teamed or chipped to make it that much more difficult to get to Jordan Love.
"I was very happy to get one," said Hutchinson, via the Detroit News. "I felt the support from Ford Field. It was really one of those moments that you're like, 'I'm back.' I feel like it's just good to be with the team."
Detroit's defense was challenged by defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and were able to force multiple turnovers.
"I think we've got a lot of talent on all sides of the ball. It's the expectation, it's the standard, at this point," Hutchinson explained. "We're going to carry this momentum with us."
Campbell noted that Hutchinson was sore, but is not expected to miss any game action.
Mekhi Wingo makes 2025 season debut
Detroit made some changes to the interior of the defensive line. DJ Reader played slightly less, while Wingo made his season debut and Roy Lopez saw a jump in playing time.
Last week, Campbell was asked what type of progress Wingo was making last year prior to his injury.
“He was getting better, and better, and better. He was really trending in the right way, man. We liked where he was going, we thought he had some flexibility there in the middle," said Campbell. "Could play the nose, could play the three, certainly. And then we even put him in some big end situations. And then use him on special teams.
"He does have some flexibility and we thought he was trending in the right way, and it was one of those – it was a tough injury," Campbell explained further. "Nobody’s more frustrated than he was about it, so it’s just good to have him back.”