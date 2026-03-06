Pros and Cons of Lions Signing EDGE Cameron Jordan

Veteran pass-rusher Cameron Jordan could soon become one of the more intriguing free-agent targets for the Detroit Lions.

After spending his entire career with the New Orleans Saints, the eight-time Pro Bowler is reportedly headed toward free agency and intends to continue playing in 2026.

While Jordan remains productive late in his career, Detroit would need to weigh both the pros and cons of signing the 36-year-old defender.

The biggest benefit of adding Jordan would be his proven track record of getting after the quarterback.

Even at this advanced stage of his career, the veteran remains effective. He recorded 10.5 sacks in 2025 — his highest total since 2021 — along with 47 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

That bounce-back performance demonstrated he still has the ability to wreak havoc against opposing signal-callers.

For Detroit, that type of production would be immensely valuable opposite fellow Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has developed into one of the league’s most prolific pass-rushers, but the Lions have continued to be unable to find a consistent complement on the other side. Jordan could immediately provide that difference-making presence and force offenses to account for pressure from both EDGE positions.

Durability is another major plus.

Jordan has been one of the NFL’s most reliable players, missing just two games across 15 seasons. In fact, he has suited up for at least 16 games each season.

That high-level reliability would aid a Detroit defense that has dealt with injuries at the position in recent years, including with players like Marcus Davenport.

Additionally, there is familiarity between Jordan and Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who spent several seasons on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans during Jordan’s very best years as a pro.

He’s also unlikely to command a hefty price tag.

Per Spotrac, he’s expected to net a one-year deal worth roughly $6.8 million this offseason. That type of contract would be a cost-effective one for Brad Holmes and Detroit’s front office.

"If you get a 10-sack season, if I was 26, I’d be asking for top dollar,” Jordan told TMZ Sports in February. “Things I’ve never asked for is top dollar. All I’ve ever asked for is to be valued.”

Jordan would be a welcomed veteran voice in the Lions' locker room. And most importantly, he would definitely upgrade the team’s pass-rushing unit.

The only glaring cons with Jordan would be the age he’ll play next season at (37), along with the fact that he’d be a stopgap solution to Detroit’s pass-rush woes.

He would not provide a long-term fix, and the Lions would likely still need to add another EDGE defender via this April’s NFL Draft. Thus, Jordan wouldn’t be the perfect remedy to Detroit’s pass-rush issues.

Yet, he’d still be a worthwhile investment and a solid addition to Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.