All Lions

Lions' Week 2 Injury Updates: Marcus Davenport, Brian Branch

Shane Zylstra and Marcus Davenport each exited Detroit's Week 2 contest prematurely.

Vito Chirco

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) fumbles the ball defended by Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the second quarter of the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) fumbles the ball defended by Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the second quarter of the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions may have recorded an ultra convincing 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2, but it didn’t come without some potential costly injuries. 

Tight end Shane Zylstra and EDGE rusher Marcus Davenport both exited the contest with ailments that jeopardize their availability in the immediate future.

Additionally, Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch put a scare into Lions fans in the fourth quarter, after landing awkwardly on a second-down play. He ended up walking off the field, and made his way to the locker room via the assistance of Detroit's training staff. After the game, Branch revealed he had simply experienced a cramp.

Branch finished the NFC North divisional tilt with six total tackles, including two tackles for loss, as well as a sack and a pass defensed.

Zylstra’s day, meanwhile, ended early in the first quarter after sustaining an ankle injury on a kickoff return.

The 28-year-old was carted off the field and officially ruled questionable before being downgraded to out. 

Although he has played a minor role in Detroit’s offense thus far this season, securing just one catch for 22 yards, his absence still stings. 

Zylstra has long been a reliable depth piece for the Lions at tight end, capable of filling in behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright when called upon. His special teams contributions also add value, which makes his setback challenging for Detroit’s coaching staff.

The more concerning situation, however, involves Davenport. 

The veteran pass rusher left the divisional affair in the first half with an ankle injury, briefly returning to deliver a key sack of Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. It was one of four sacks registered by Detroit’s defense on the day. Branch, Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad produced the other three.

Shortly after his return, Davenport was forced to re-exit due to a shoulder issue. 

After the game, Lions head man Dan Campbell said "we'll find out tomorrow" about the severity of Davenport's injury. Davenport himself, in the postgame, expressed he wasn't sure about the status of his injured shoulder.

For a player whose career has been defined as much by injuries as by flashes of potential, it was a familiar and frustrating storyline.

The Lions signed Davenport last offseason to bolster their pass-rush alongside Hutchinson. 

A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, the 29-year-old was expected to be a solid EDGE counterpart to Hutchinson.

Instead, his debut season in Detroit was derailed by groin and triceps injuries that limited him to just two games in 2024. He finished with half a sack, two tackles and four quarterback hits, far from the type of production the Lions envisioned.

Since entering the league in 2018, Davenport has never played a full season, and he has appeared in no more than four games in each of the last two years. That lack of durability raises legitimate questions about whether he can be depended upon as a reliable contributor this season.

For now, the Lions can celebrate their dominant display against Chicago. 

Yet, the losses of Zylstra and especially Davenport are humbling reminders of how quickly momentum can be tempered by injuries. 

Moving forward, Detroit will need better luck on the injury front if it hopes to win a third consecutive NFC North crown.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published |Modified
Vito Chirco
VITO CHIRCO

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

Home/News