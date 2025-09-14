Lions' Week 2 Injury Updates: Marcus Davenport, Brian Branch
The Detroit Lions may have recorded an ultra convincing 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2, but it didn’t come without some potential costly injuries.
Tight end Shane Zylstra and EDGE rusher Marcus Davenport both exited the contest with ailments that jeopardize their availability in the immediate future.
Additionally, Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch put a scare into Lions fans in the fourth quarter, after landing awkwardly on a second-down play. He ended up walking off the field, and made his way to the locker room via the assistance of Detroit's training staff. After the game, Branch revealed he had simply experienced a cramp.
Branch finished the NFC North divisional tilt with six total tackles, including two tackles for loss, as well as a sack and a pass defensed.
Zylstra’s day, meanwhile, ended early in the first quarter after sustaining an ankle injury on a kickoff return.
The 28-year-old was carted off the field and officially ruled questionable before being downgraded to out.
Although he has played a minor role in Detroit’s offense thus far this season, securing just one catch for 22 yards, his absence still stings.
Zylstra has long been a reliable depth piece for the Lions at tight end, capable of filling in behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright when called upon. His special teams contributions also add value, which makes his setback challenging for Detroit’s coaching staff.
The more concerning situation, however, involves Davenport.
The veteran pass rusher left the divisional affair in the first half with an ankle injury, briefly returning to deliver a key sack of Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. It was one of four sacks registered by Detroit’s defense on the day. Branch, Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad produced the other three.
Shortly after his return, Davenport was forced to re-exit due to a shoulder issue.
After the game, Lions head man Dan Campbell said "we'll find out tomorrow" about the severity of Davenport's injury. Davenport himself, in the postgame, expressed he wasn't sure about the status of his injured shoulder.
For a player whose career has been defined as much by injuries as by flashes of potential, it was a familiar and frustrating storyline.
The Lions signed Davenport last offseason to bolster their pass-rush alongside Hutchinson.
A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, the 29-year-old was expected to be a solid EDGE counterpart to Hutchinson.
Instead, his debut season in Detroit was derailed by groin and triceps injuries that limited him to just two games in 2024. He finished with half a sack, two tackles and four quarterback hits, far from the type of production the Lions envisioned.
Since entering the league in 2018, Davenport has never played a full season, and he has appeared in no more than four games in each of the last two years. That lack of durability raises legitimate questions about whether he can be depended upon as a reliable contributor this season.
For now, the Lions can celebrate their dominant display against Chicago.
Yet, the losses of Zylstra and especially Davenport are humbling reminders of how quickly momentum can be tempered by injuries.
Moving forward, Detroit will need better luck on the injury front if it hopes to win a third consecutive NFC North crown.