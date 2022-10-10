The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that kick returner and wide receiver Maurice Alexander has been waived.

Following the Lions' Week 5 loss to the Patriots, the team will likely return several players to the active roster who have been battling various injuries; thus, making Alexander’s roster spot vulnerable.

Injuries to DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown caused the team to add both Alexander and Tom Kennedy to the active roster before heading on the road to face the Patriots.

The speedy wideout earned a spot on the team’s practice squad, after a solid training camp.

Alexander had previously played in the USFL, prior to earning a spot on the Lions' practice squad.

Alexander made his NFL debut against the Seahawks, as he returned three kicks for a total of 62 yards. He also returned two kicks for 67 yards on Sunday against New England.

Meanwhile, Quintez Cephus, who missed the majority of the 2021 season, suffered a foot injury in Week 4 against the Seahawks, and will miss at least the next month. He was placed on injured reserve over the weekend.

If Alexander is not claimed by another NFL team, he will have an opportunity to return to the Lions practice squad to continue his development.

