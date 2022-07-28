Lions Waive LB Natrez Patrick, Sign T Darrin Paulo
The Detroit Lions brought back a familiar face following the conclusion of Day 2 of training camp.
After starting camp on the NFI list, linebacker Natrez Patrick has been waived.
Patrick had dealing with an injury, but with offensive lineman Dan Skipper not available, general manger Brad Holmes turned to a player who was on the roster in 2021.
Darrin Paulo has been signed to add depth to the offensive line unit.
It is expected that Detroit's starters will produce at a high level in 2022, but depth is not a strong suit, based on early camp observations.
NFL transaction wire
Browsing the NFL’s daily transaction wire revealed the team held a tryout for Drew Himmelman, a second-year player.
While he is listed as a tight end, some analysts believe he could have been brought in to attempt to earn a spot on the offensive line.
Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 315-pounds, the Illinois State alum entered the NFL in 2021 as an offensive tackle.
He secured a spot on the Denver Broncos active roster last season. Washington signed him this offseason but could not stick after failing a medical physical.
Himmelman was not eventually signed, as Paulo was brought back into the fold.
