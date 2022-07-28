Skip to main content

Lions Waive LB Natrez Patrick, Sign T Darrin Paulo

Detroit Lions make roster moves on Day 2 of Training Camp.

The Detroit Lions brought back a familiar face following the conclusion of Day 2 of training camp. 

After starting camp on the NFI list, linebacker Natrez Patrick has been waived. 

Patrick had dealing with an injury, but with offensive lineman Dan Skipper not available, general manger Brad Holmes turned to a player who was on the roster in 2021. 

Darrin Paulo has been signed to add depth to the offensive line unit. 

It is expected that Detroit's starters will produce at a high level in 2022, but depth is not a strong suit, based on early camp observations. 

paulo5

NFL transaction wire

Browsing the NFL’s daily transaction wire revealed the team held a tryout for Drew Himmelman, a second-year player.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

tony5

'Big Fan of His': Tony Finau Owns Calvin Johnson NFL Jersey

Rocket Mortgage Classic leader Tony Finau is a fan of former Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson.

2 hours ago
okudah5

Inside Allen Park: Tracking Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions cornerback is moving around well during the early portion of training camp.

5 hours ago
suh5

4 Free Agents Lions Could Target on Defense

The Detroit Lions may have to bolster their defense during training camp. Here are some likely targets.

6 hours ago

While he is listed as a tight end, some analysts believe he could have been brought in to attempt to earn a spot on the offensive line. 

Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 315-pounds, the Illinois State alum entered the NFL in 2021 as an offensive tackle. 

He secured a spot on the Denver Broncos active roster last season. Washington signed him this offseason but could not stick after  failing a medical physical. 

Himmelman was not eventually signed, as Paulo was brought back into the fold. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

tony5
OnePride+

'Big Fan of His': Tony Finau Owns Calvin Johnson NFL Jersey

By John Maakaron2 hours ago
okudah5
News

Inside Allen Park: Tracking Jeff Okudah

By John Maakaron5 hours ago
suh5
News

4 Free Agents Lions Could Target on Defense

By Christian Booher6 hours ago
aidan5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Tested Early at First Training Camp

By Christian Booher9 hours ago
USATSI_18752580_168388382_lowres
News

T.J. Hockenson Has 'Comfortability' with Dan Campbell, Ben Johnson

By Vito Chirco10 hours ago
campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Envisioned 'City Going Crazy' After Super Bowl Win

By John Maakaron12 hours ago
okudah5
News

Why Jeff Okudah May Be Most Compelling 'Hard Knocks' Story

By John MaakaronJul 27, 2022 3:17 PM EDT
cephus5
OnePride+

Video: Quintez Cephus Makes Spectacular Catch

By John MaakaronJul 27, 2022 2:24 PM EDT