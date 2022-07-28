Inside Allen Park: Tracking Jeff Okudah
The Detroit Lions secondary is hoping the return of Jeff Okudah can aid in the unit taking a significant step forward in 2022.
After struggling in coverage all season, Detroit's secondary is in need of more playmakers besides standout Amani Oruwariye.
Two practices in, Okudah's teammates have noticed the steady progress the third-year cornerback has made after rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon.
"It's amazing, man. He looked good," cornerback Will Harris told reporters after practice on Thursday. "I tell him every day. I'm like, 'Boy, you look good, man.' I'm just glad to have him back. Obviously, you never want to see a guy go down, especially like that, man. I'm just glad -- we're all glad to see him back. You know, he's moving well. He's making plays. He looked like Jeff. I'm glad to have him back, man. That's my dog and we talk every day. We're always around each other every day. Glad to have him back for sure."
Attendance
Jerry Jacobs, Jason Cabinda, Josh Paschal and Romeo Okwara are currently on the Active/PUP list.
Dan Skipper is currently on the Non-Football illness list.
Jameson Williams, C.J. Moore and Natrez Patrick are on the Non-Football injury list.
Head coach Dan Campbell revealed at his media session that Paschal did indeed have surgery to address a sports hernia. The timetable of when the surgery took place was not disclosed.
Unfortunately for undrafted free agent running back Greg Bell. He suffered the first notable injury at training camp when he pulled up on a passing route. He needed to be aided to the sideline by two trainers, after holding his side and being in a considerable amount of pain.
Tracking Okudah in coverage
While the Lions are still in an acclimation period, there were still plenty of seven-on-seven drills and team periods that allowed the media present to observe in coverage.
The young defensive back made one of the quality plays of the day when he reminded wideout Josh Reynolds he was still around.
After a reception, Reynolds put the football on the turf after Okudah made contact.
Here is a look at a sample of who the young defensive back covered at practice on Thursday and how he looked.
Our first look up close look was Okudah against Quintez Cephus in coverage. Okudah demonstrated solid fundamental technique and good footwork.
After lining up against Corey Sutton, Okudah matched up against Tom Kennedy, who was able to get one small step past him, before the ball was tossed in another direction.
Another matchup with Cephus saw Okudah exhibit some physicality, as he pressed at the line of scrimmage, not allowing Cephus to get passed him.
The young defensive back had a productive second practice and is in competition with Will Harris to earn reps opposite of Oruwariye.
Observations
- A drone made it's way to the Allen Park practice facility to capure video footage of the action taking place at training camp.
- The defensive linemen have decided to keep working out on the hill made famous by former head coach Matt Patricia. Charles Harris told reporters that he and veteran Michael Brockers were going to do "extra" work after practice. That eventually involved the unit running up and down the hill following the conclusion of practice.
- Will Harris continues to be around the football at practice. He made a nice pass break up against T.J. Hockenson early in seven-on-seven drills
- David Blough was visibly upset he could not connect with Cephus on a deep route with Mark Gilbert in coverage.
- One of the best executed offensive plays was a tight end screen from Jared Goff to T.J. Hockenson. The potential for huge gains could be imagined, if opposing defenses mistime when to send pressure.
- Austin Seibert did not miss any of his field goal attempts, while Riley Patterson missed a short try before making three straight.
- Linebacker Derrick Barnes got some early looks with the first-team defense. While it appears Alex Anzalone and Chris Board have the leg up on being starters, Barnes and Malcolm Rodriquez will be in the mix for reps and playing time.
- While the acclimation period of steadily ramping up, Detroit will begin to ramp things up steadily on Friday. The first expected occasion the team will wear pads will be next week.