Lions Waive RB, Place Several Players on Injured Lists
The Detroit Lions have announced several roster moves ahead of the start of training camp, including the placement of several players on injured lists.
On Thursday, the Lions placed six players on the Physically Unable to Perform list, two players on the Non-Football Injury list and one on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. The team also waived one undrafted running back.
Among the players who will start the year on the PUP list include Taylor Decker, Khalil Dorsey, Miles Frazier, Alim McNeill, Malcolm Rodriguez and Mekhi Wingo.
Lions coach Dan Campbell had previously stated that he expected McNeill and Rodriguez to likely miss the start of the regular season due to the length of time required to recover from the torn ACL injuries they suffered.
Meanwhile, Josh Paschal and Stantley Thomas-Oliver were both placed on the NFI list. Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike was placed on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Undrafted free agent running back Anthony Tyus was waived.
McNeill, Rodriguez, Wingo and Dorsey all suffered season-ending injuries last year. McNeill, Rodriguez and Wingo suffered knee injuries, while Dorsey suffered a broken leg late in the year.
Decker has been the team's starting left tackle since being drafted in the first-round of the 2016 draft, and he will be absent for the start of camp which could open up opportunities for All-Pro Penei Sewell.
Per NFL rules, players can return from the PUP and NFI lists at any point during training camp. Sometimes, the durations of time that players spend on these lists can be rather short during camp. This changes during the regular season, when players who are on the PUP list must miss the first four games.
Because Onwuzurike was placed on reserve/PUP, he will miss the first four games of the 2025 season.
The Lions will reportedly host workouts with two running backs, Toa Taua and Jabari Small, which explains their decision to part ways with Tyus.