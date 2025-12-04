Lions' Week 14 Depth Chart Features WR, DB Injury Concerns

The Detroit Lions are once again banged up heading into a big showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

In a matchup that carries heavy playoff implications, the Lions are dealing with injury questions surrounding several key players, including an All-Pro wide receiver.

Here is a breakdown of the Lions' Week 14 depth chart. Because the team has not announced practice squad elevations prior to publication, all of the Lions' options are included in the depth chart.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Kyle Allen

Practice squad: C.J. Beathard

The Lions are hoping Goff can put on a show in front of the Ford Field crowd, as they are facing a must-win game at this stage of the season. He remains one of the most durable quarterbacks in the league, as he hasn't missed a game since 2021.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: David Montgomery

Reserves: Sione Vaki (Questionable, thumb), Jacob Saylors

Practice squad: Jabari Small

The Lions brought Small back to the practice squad after parting ways with Craig Reynolds last week. Detroit will lean heavily on Gibbs, as the carries have skewed in his direction heavily over the last two weeks.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Questionable, ankle), Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backups: Dominic Lovett, Tom Kennedy

Practice squad: Andrew Armstrong, Jackson Meeks, Malik Cunningham

Inactive: Kalif Raymond (Out, ankle)

St. Brown did not practice all week and is considered a game-time decision. Based on his work ethic and mentality, it would not be surprising if he indeed suited up. If not, Detroit could elevate one of their three practice squad options along with allocating more snaps for Kennedy who performed well last week.

Tight ends

Starter: Ross Dwelley

Backups: Anthony Firkser, Hayden Rucci

Practice squad: Zach Horton, Giovanni Ricci

Inactive: Sam LaPorta (Injured reserve), Shane Zylstra (Injured reserve), Brock Wright (Out, neck)

Detroit's tight end room is severely depleted with LaPorta and Wright out. Dwelley will be the starter as the player who has been with the team the longest, but Rucci is intriguing as a waiver claim this week. If he's not acclimated in time for the game, they could elect to elevate Horton for a second-straight week.

Offensive line

Starter: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable, shoulder), Kayode Awosika (LG, Questionable, foot), Graham Glasgow (C, Questionable, knee), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT, Questionable, shoulder)

Backups: Dan Skipper (T) Trystan Colon (C), Michael Niese (G)

Practice squad: Kingsley Eguakun (C), Mason Miller (G), Christopher Hubbard (G/T), Devin Cochran (T)

Inactive: Giovanni Manu (Injured reserve), Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve), Christian Mahogany (Injured reserve), Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve)

Four of the Lions' five starters this week are dealing with ailments, which has been a theme in recent weeks. Glasgow could return after missing last week, while Awosika is a new addition to the injury report and Sewell has a new injury after dealing with an ankle in previous week.

Defensive line

Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Alim McNeill (3T)

Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams

Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo

Practice squad: Myles Adams, Chris Smith

Inactive: Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)

The Lions need to find more ways to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and pressure from the interior could play a big role in this. Reader and Lopez have complimented each other nicely in recent weeks, while Williams has emerged. The rookie's uptick in snaps has come at the expense of Lacy, who was a healthy scratch last week.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport

Backups: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyrus Wheat

Practice squad: Ahmed Hassanein

Inactive: Josh Paschal (NFI)

Davenport's return last week gives the team more depth on the edge, but they need more production. With one sack total in the last two weeks, Kelvin Sheppard's group needs an edge rusher to step up and give the team a boost.

Linebackers

Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)

Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez (WILL), Trevor Nowaske (WILL/SAM), Grant Stuard (WILL)

Inactive: Zach Cunningham (Injured reserve), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)

The Lions have had little variation in their snap distribution, as the starters play most if not all of the game. However, with Rodriguez set to make his third appearance, perhaps there are more opportunities available for him if needed. Nowaske and Stuard remain special teams staples.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson

Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey

Inactive: Terrion Arnold (Injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (Injured reserve)

With Arnold placed on injured reserve, the Lions will presumably turn back to Robertson on the boundary opposite of Reed. Ya-Sin will likely get the first crack at playing in the slot, though the two could reverse roles at times.

Safety

Starters: Brian Branch (Questionable, toe/ankle), Thomas Harper

Backups: Daniel Thomas, Avonte Maddox

Inactive: Kerby Joseph (Out, knee), Dan Jackson (Injured reserve)

Joseph remains sidelined, meaning that Harper will continue to play with Branch. Maddox could see some action, either at safety or perhaps nickel. Thomas, meanwhile, has been predominately on special teams.

Special teams

Kicker: Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten

Kick returner: Tom Kennedy, Jacob Saylors

Punt returner: Tom Kennedy

The only change in this area will be Kennedy, who took over the return duties last week when Raymond was out with an injury. He provided a spark with a big punt return, and continues to be reliable when called upon.

