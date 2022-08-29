Lions Waive WR Tom Kennedy

Wide receiver Tom Kennedy will not make Detroit's initial 53-man roster in 2022.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained on Monday that several of the decisions made over the next 48 hours will be tougher than the ones he had to make last season.

"I mean, it’s a lot more difficult than even last year. It was tough last year, but this year, we are so much farther along," said Campbell. "And, it’s a credit to Brad (Holmes), because our talent level is better, and the competition is better. And, I’ll just say it again, the better the competition, the better the players rise to that occasion."

Kennedy had emerged as a camp darling, due to his consistency at practice each and every day, along with his two-touchdown performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

Many felt the wideout had an opportunity to make the team, since he embodied everything the coaching staff wanted in their players.

"We’re getting to the point now where it’s like you want to find guys that you trust," Campbell said. 'Ultimately, we can wrap it into this package of, ‘He does this well. Blah blah blah.’ But, ultimately, from where I sit and my coordinators and coaches, you want guys you can trust. We trust Tom Kennedy right now.”

