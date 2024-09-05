Lions Want Hutchinson Aiming to Be 'Best' NFL Defensive Player
The Detroit Lions are setting elevated goals for third-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
After a stellar training camp, the former No. 2 pick is primed to continue his growth, hopefully becoming one of the dominant pass-rushers in the league.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed to reporters it is now time for Hutchinson to eye becoming the best defensive player in the league.
“Every year I expect those guys to get better. Listen, Hutch has had a tremendous offseason. He had a tremendous training camp," Glenn said. "And now he’s at that point where he needs to set his sights at being, if not the best defensive player in this league then one of the best, which he is. But now it’s time for him to (make) himself the best player."
Alim McNeill growing at a rapid pace
Part of the reason for the growing excitement about Detroit's defensive line is the growth of defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
Entering 2024, many are projecting McNeill will have a breakout season, especially with the addition of veteran DJ Reader to the roster.
"When it comes to Mac, man listen, he was growing at a rapid pace last year until he got the injury when he was out for like four games or what not," Glenn said. "And then he came back and played in the Minnesota game for a couple reps and then he played in the playoffs. You saw those flashes of him being a dominant player. I look at him the same way I look at Hutch. I expect him to be a dominant player in this league. "