All Lions

Lions Want Hutchinson Aiming to Be 'Best' NFL Defensive Player

Lions setting big goals for Aidan Hutchinson.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are setting elevated goals for third-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

After a stellar training camp, the former No. 2 pick is primed to continue his growth, hopefully becoming one of the dominant pass-rushers in the league.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed to reporters it is now time for Hutchinson to eye becoming the best defensive player in the league.

“Every year I expect those guys to get better. Listen, Hutch has had a tremendous offseason. He had a tremendous training camp," Glenn said. "And now he’s at that point where he needs to set his sights at being, if not the best defensive player in this league then one of the best, which he is. But now it’s time for him to (make) himself the best player."

Alim McNeill growing at a rapid pace

Part of the reason for the growing excitement about Detroit's defensive line is the growth of defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

Entering 2024, many are projecting McNeill will have a breakout season, especially with the addition of veteran DJ Reader to the roster.

Aidan Hutchinson: Week 1 Is Always Little Hard to Prepare For

"When it comes to Mac, man listen, he was growing at a rapid pace last year until he got the injury when he was out for like four games or what not," Glenn said. "And then he came back and played in the Minnesota game for a couple reps and then he played in the playoffs. You saw those flashes of him being a dominant player. I look at him the same way I look at Hutch. I expect him to be a dominant player in this league. "

Published |Modified
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News