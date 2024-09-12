All Lions

Lions Week 2 Thursday Injury Report

Lions release latest injury report ahead of matchup with Buccaneers.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9). / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions came out of their Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams somewhat banged up.

After a relatively stress free week in which just three players were listed on the injury report, several big names have appeared ahead of the Week 2 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among the players listed on the injury report this week for the Lions are offensive tackle Penei Sewell, defensive end Marcus Davenport, wide receiver Jameson Williams and safety Kerby Joseph.

Sewell, Davenport and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu all missed a second consecutive practice Thursday, while Joseph returned to action after missing Wednesday. It's an ankle injury for Sewell, which he suffered in the opener but remained in the game and played every snap.

Meanwhile, Davenport is listed with a groin injury while Melifonwu has an ankle injury and Joseph has a hamstring injury

Williams was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and once again participated during the portion of practice open to members of the media. He is dealing with an ankle ailment. Fellow wide receiver Isaiah Williams was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday.

Cornerback Carlton Davis, defensive tackle DJ Reader and Loren Strickland all remained full participants in practice. Barring any setbacks, Reader remains on track to make his Lions debut on Sunday.

Strickland missed last week's game with a thumb injury, while Melifonwu remains in doubt after also missing the opener.

Lions Week 2 Thursday injury report

Penei Sewell -- Ankle (NP)
Marcus Davenport -- Groin (NP)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (NP)
Kerby Joseph -- Hamstring (LP)
Isaiah Williams -- Abdomen (LP)
Jameson Williams -- Ankle (LP)
Carlton Davis -- Chest (FP)
DJ Reader -- Quad (FP)
Loren Strickland -- Thumb (FP)

