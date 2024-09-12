Three Lions Miss Thursday Practice, Joseph Returns
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Thursday to continue preparations for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After the season opener in which the Lions had many of their key pieces available, their injury report was much longer on Wednesday ahead of Week 2. Penei Sewell was one of four players listed as non-participants Wednesday, along with Marcus Davenport, Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Joseph returned to practice Thursday, while Sewell, Davenport and Melifonwu remained out. Sewell is dealing with an ankle ailment after getting rolled up on in Sunday's season opener, but told the Detroit Free Press that he missed Wednesday for precautionary reasons.
Wide receiver Jameson Williams was listed as limited Wednesday with an ankle injury and was available Thursday. Cornerback Carlton Davis (chest), defensive tackle DJ Reader (quad) and safety Loren Strickland (thumb) were all present Thursday after being full participants Wednesday.
'Money in the bank'
The Lions are opening their season in a unique way, as each of their first two games will be playoff rematches from last season. After defeating the Rams in Week 1, the Lions are looking to do the same while the Buccaneers seek vengeance for their Divisional Round loss.
While the length of the season means that nothing will be won in September, victories this time of year can put the Lions in an advantageous position when it comes to tiebreakers late in the year.
“I think what’s unique is, I think the Rams last week and the Bucs here are certainly – they have a good chance of winning those divisions," said coach Dan Campbell on Wednesday. "They are certainly going to be competitive and be right there in the race, and so this is a chance to get an early one. You get an early one and you just don’t know what this is going to mean down the road and if you can put some money in the bank early in the season, it will pay big dividends for you down the road. So, I think that’s the way you have to look at it."