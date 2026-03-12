Detroit Lions Do Not Tender Two Restricted Free Agents

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on wide receiver Tom Kennedy and linebacker Trevor Nowaske.

As of the official start of the new league year, both were not tendered contract offers, allowing them both to test the waters with other NFL teams.

Both can still return to Detroit, but their agreements would likely be less than a tender contract offer.

According to the Detroit Lions Free Press, "Nowaske and Kennedy still could return to the Lions on contracts that pay them less than the minimum tender offer of $3.547 million. Had the Lions tendered either at that level, they would have had the right to match any contract they signed as a free agent."

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp expressed that he was ecstatic to see the opportunities Kennedy was receiving.

A role player, the 29-year-old has largely spent his time on the Lions' practice squad.

"I mean a guy who’s just worked his tail off every single day the whole time he’s been here. Never ever complained about the reps he’s getting, the opportunity he’s getting," said Fipp. "Whether he knows he can do something better than maybe some other guy who’s getting his shot before him. And then for him to get the opportunity and then go out there and make the most of it, you’ve got to give him a lot of credit."

Veteran Kalif Raymond has now departed to join the Chicago Bears, giving Kennedy a chance to compete to be the team's returner, if he has a chance to return.

“Kalif’s obviously an incredible player for us, so I would see him starting off as our punt returner and I would definitely see Tom Kennedy being part of the kick return game,” Fipp explained. “Leaf back, I would see him returning punts for sure.”

Free agents available to return or sign elsewhere

Detroit still has many needs along their defense, including in the secondary.

There is going to be an expectation that young players like Ennis Rakestraw take leaps in their development this year.

Those available to negotiate with Detroit and other teams include: WR Tom Kennedy, DB Avonte Maddox, CB Arthur Maulet, DB Jalen Mills, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, LB Trevor Nowaske, DT DJ Reader, LB Grant Stuard, S Daniel Thomas, LB Ezekiel Turner, TE Shane Zylstra, OL Kayode Awosika, OL Trystan Colon, LB Zach Cunningham, DE Marcus Davenport, TE Anthony, Firkser and OL Jamarco Jones.

