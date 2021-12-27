Snap Counts: Lions-Falcons
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Offense
Quarterbacks
- Tim Boyle: (67) 100%
Running backs
- Jamaal Williams: (28) 42%
- Craig Reynolds: (27) 40% -- 10 special teams snaps (43%)
- Godwin Igwebuike: (10) 15% -- 15 special teams snaps (65%)
- Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)
With the return of Jamaal Williams, the playing time of Craig Reynolds was decreased slightly. Last week, Reynolds played 65% of offensive snaps.
Head coach Dan Campbell expressed postgame that losing fullback Jason Cabinda to injury significantly impacted the offense and was a costly injury.
Tight ends
- Brock Wright: (49) 73% -- Eight special teams snaps (35%)
- Shane Zylstra: (13) 19% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)
Wide receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (59) 88% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)
- Josh Reynolds: (53) 79%
- Kalif Raymond: (46) 69% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)
- Tom Kennedy: (21) 31% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)
- KhaDarel Hodge: (8) 12% -- Eight special teams snaps (35%)
Recommended Lions Articles
Look: Washington Football Team Sideline Fight Is Going Viral
Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne get into a physical altercation on Sunday Night Football.
Lions' Loss to Falcons Stings, But Keeps No. 1 Pick Hopes Alive
Read more on Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's lack of aggressiveness in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Courageous Journalist Asks Bill Belichick Weirdest Question Following Loss
Everybody is saying the same thing about a journalist who asked Bill Belichick about New Year's resolutions.
Amon-Ra St. Brown's rookie season has been a stellar success. The talented wideout played 88% of offensive snaps and secured nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
Offensive linemen
- Evan Brown: (67%) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (67) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)
- Jonah Jackson: (67) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)
- Penei Sewell: (67) 100%
- Taylor Decker: (67) 100%
- Will Holden: (14) 21% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)
- Tommy Kraemer: Four special teams snaps (17%)
- Ryan McCollum: -- Four special teams snaps (24%)
Defensive linemen
- Nick Williams: (27) 59%
- Michael Brockers: (21) 46%
- Levi Onwuzurike: (21) 46% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)
- Alim McNeill: (19) 41% -- Six special teams snaps (27%)
- Jesse Lemonier: (18) 39% -- Nine special teams snaps (39%)
- John Penisini: (10) 22% -- Six special teams snaps (26%)
Linebackers
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin (46) 100% -- Seven special teams snaps (30%)
- Charles Harris: (46) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)
- Austin Bryant: (33) 72% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)
- Anthony Pittman: (24) 52% -- 19 special teams snaps (83%)
- Derrick Barnes: (14) 30% -- Six special teams snap (26%)
- Rashod Berry: (7) 15%
- Tavante Beckett: 11 special teams snaps (48%)
- Curtis Bolton: 10 special teams snaps (43%)
Derrick Barnes saw his playing time dip against the Falcons, as he only played 30% of defensive snaps.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who forced the late interception, was trusted to replace Alex Anzalone and played 100% of defensive snaps on Sunday.
Defensive backs
- Dean Marlowe: (46) 100%
- Will Harris: (46) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)
- Tracy Walker: (46) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (22)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu: (46) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)
- AJ Parker: (24) 52%
- Bobby Price: (6) 13% -- 14 special teams snaps (61%)
- C.J. Moore: (4) 9% -- 19 special teams snaps (83%)
- Mark Gilbert: (2) 4% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)
- Brady Breeze: 16 special teams snaps (70%)
- Saivon Smith: Four special teams snaps (17%)
Special teams
- Jack Fox: 12 special teams snaps (62%)
- Scott Daly: Seven special teams snaps (30%)
- Riley Patterson: Four special teams snaps (17%)