Snap Counts: Lions-Falcons

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Jamaal Williams: (28) 42%

Craig Reynolds: (27) 40% -- 10 special teams snaps (43%)

Godwin Igwebuike: (10) 15% -- 15 special teams snaps (65%)

Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

With the return of Jamaal Williams, the playing time of Craig Reynolds was decreased slightly. Last week, Reynolds played 65% of offensive snaps.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed postgame that losing fullback Jason Cabinda to injury significantly impacted the offense and was a costly injury.

Tight ends

Brock Wright: (49) 73% -- Eight special teams snaps (35%)

Shane Zylstra: (13) 19% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (59) 88% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Josh Reynolds: (53) 79%

Kalif Raymond: (46) 69% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Tom Kennedy: (21) 31% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

KhaDarel Hodge: (8) 12% -- Eight special teams snaps (35%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown's rookie season has been a stellar success. The talented wideout played 88% of offensive snaps and secured nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive linemen

Evan Brown: (67%) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (67) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Jonah Jackson: (67) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Penei Sewell: (67) 100%

Taylor Decker: (67) 100%

Will Holden: (14) 21% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Tommy Kraemer: Four special teams snaps (17%)

Ryan McCollum: -- Four special teams snaps (24%)

Defensive linemen

Nick Williams: (27) 59%

Michael Brockers: (21) 46%

Levi Onwuzurike: (21) 46% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Alim McNeill: (19) 41% -- Six special teams snaps (27%)

Jesse Lemonier: (18) 39% -- Nine special teams snaps (39%)

John Penisini: (10) 22% -- Six special teams snaps (26%)

Linebackers

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (46) 100% -- Seven special teams snaps (30%)

Charles Harris: (46) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Austin Bryant: (33) 72% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Anthony Pittman: (24) 52% -- 19 special teams snaps (83%)

Derrick Barnes: (14) 30% -- Six special teams snap (26%)

Rashod Berry: (7) 15%

Tavante Beckett: 11 special teams snaps (48%)

Curtis Bolton: 10 special teams snaps (43%)

Derrick Barnes saw his playing time dip against the Falcons, as he only played 30% of defensive snaps.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who forced the late interception, was trusted to replace Alex Anzalone and played 100% of defensive snaps on Sunday.

Defensive backs

Dean Marlowe: (46) 100%

Will Harris: (46) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

Tracy Walker: (46) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (22)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: (46) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

AJ Parker: (24) 52%

Bobby Price: (6) 13% -- 14 special teams snaps (61%)

C.J. Moore: (4) 9% -- 19 special teams snaps (83%)

Mark Gilbert: (2) 4% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Brady Breeze: 16 special teams snaps (70%)

Saivon Smith: Four special teams snaps (17%)

Special teams