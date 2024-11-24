Lions Week 12 Rooting Guide
The Detroit Lions remain the NFC's top seed heading into Week 12, but several teams are right on their heels in their quest for home-field advantage.
As it stands, the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings each hold only two losses on the year, with one of the Vikings coming to Detroit. Philadelphia is currently in second, while the Vikings are in fifth given their second-place standing in the NFC North.
With so much still far from being decided in the NFC, every win that the Lions can compile will be important. In Week 12, their opportunity comes in a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts and mobile quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Detroit expects to have its hands full with the challenges Richardson presents, but coach Dan Campbell expects the defensive coaching staff to formulate a good plan to offset some of his physical gifts.
“Yeah, there’s nothing easy. It puts a major strain on any defense and this guy for sure, he’s unique because he’s – yeah he can run, he’s got speed, he’s big. I mean, he’s really a tight end," Campbell said. "He’s like a tight end that’s got speed and strength and explosiveness as a runner, but he can throw and he’ll sit in the pocket with his eyes downfield and throw. It’s not like it’s not there, he just takes off and runs. So, he’s dangerous in both regards. Now, if you get him wrapped up, I talked about it the other day, you wrap him up around his shoulders, he’ll shrug you off, then he’ll take off and keep his eyes downfield. So, yeah it presents a challenge for us and there’s no easy way about it. And really, I think we’re going to have a really good plan."
Detroit could get some help in its playoff situation from a division rival, as a win by Chicago over Minnesota would extend the Lions' NFC North lead as long as they held up their end by defeating Indianapolis. Former Lions quarterback Matthew Staffod could also help by leading the Rams to a win over the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
Here is a Week 12 rooting guide for Lions fans designed to create the best possible playoff seeding for the Lions.
Vikings (8-2) at Bears (4-6) -- Bears
Cowboys (3-7) at Commanders (7-4) -- Commanders
Buccaneers (4-6) at Giants (2-8) -- Giants
Cardinals (6-4) at Seahawks (5-5) -- Seahawks
49ers (5-5) at Packers (7-3) -- 49ers
Eagles (8-2) at Rams (5-5) -- Rams