Predictions: Lions-Colts
The Detroit Lions are hoping to earn their ninth-straight victory over another quality opponent in the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts provide a different challenge than Detroit has seen in weeks past, as quarterback Anthony Richardson has a big arm and is one of the more dangerous signal callers on the ground.
Detroit's secondary will be without cornerback Terrion Arnold, but does have Emmanuel Moseley joining the fold. Moseley's presence will be something to watch on Sunday, as it will likely be his first chance to make a strong impression since joining the team prior to the 2023 season.
Ultimately, I think the Colts are capable of hanging around with the Lions, but Detroit takes a lot of pride in winning on the road. The Lions keep Indianapolis from getting too close, then put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Lions 38, Colts 20
There is no question: the Detroit Lions are universally the best team in the NFL right now. Those are words I never thought I'd write, but here we are.
This weekend, the Lions will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in a road showdown.
The Colts sit at 5-6 and haven't really excelled in one area or another. QB Anthony Richardson has had an up-and-down year. While the Colts are technically in the playoff hunt and have shown flashes of decency, I just don't see any way they stop the red-hot Detroit Lions.
For Detroit, Jared Goff should build upon a strong game in which he tossed four touchdowns against the Jaguars. Similarly, I'll be looking for more from new acquisition Za'Darius Smith, who underwhelmed in his debut. Finally, guys like David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs should feast on the ground against a Colts defense that is just plain bad.
This is another game that won't be particularly close. I predict the Lions will get out to a fast start and simply won't look back.
Lions 42, Colts 17
Ennis Rakestraw Placed on IR, Emmanuel Moseley Activated
The Lions will look to notch their 10th win of the season on Sunday against Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts (5-6).
As a whole, Indianapolis has been a very average team in 2024. Led by second-year head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts have both averaged the 19th-most points per game (21.5) and have allowed the 19th-most points per game (22.7).
Even without the services of veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone, I believe defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will devise a solid gameplan to curtail the production of Richardson.
I'm also expecting a solid all-around effort from Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense, as Dan Campbell's squad improves to 10-1 on the season.
Lions 38, Colts 24
The Lions have been forced to weather multiple injuries and have still been successful.
It will be interesting to observe how Detroit's secondary looks without rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, who will miss the Week 12 contest dealing with a groin injury.
Detroit's offense has been moving the football effectively and when the offensive line is playing well, it is nearly impossible to stop Ben Johnson's offense.
Against a defense that gives up plenty of yards on the ground, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs should have productive afternoons.
Lions 31, Colts 17