Lions Only Went Worst-to-First Once in Franchise History

The Detroit Lions have finished in last place in the NFC North division far too often the past several seasons.

After being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks," many are wondering if the Lions are actually a good football team, or are the producers of a football show simply doing a really good job of portraying the Lions as one.

Head coach Dan Campbell and his team are constantly staring upwards at the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

The hope is the 2022 season will start to see the team move up the standings in the division.

"You’ve done some hard work, you’ve got dirt all over your freaking jeans, and it’s just full of this stuff. To me, that’s all the sh*t that’s been here that has kept us from winning," Campbell told his team in the third episode of HBO's popular series. "That's the last little bit we gotta get over. We’re going places, man. There is no doubt about it. I can already see it. I got a clear vision for where this team is going."

The Lions only have made the ultimate climb from worst-to-first once, back in 1993.

According to CBS Sports, "The Lions only have one worst-to-first turnaround in franchise history, and fans in Detroit might actually remember when it happened. After finishing in last place in 1992, the Lions won the NFC Central with a 10-6 record in 1993, which is notable, because that also happens to be the last time Detroit won a division title."