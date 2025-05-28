Lions Will Welcome Texans For Joint Practice
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell will be getting his wish, as his team will welcome the Houston Texas to Allen Park for joint practice.
In addition to the joint practices with the Miami Dolphins in week 2 of the preseason, the Lions will welcome Demeco Ryans squad prior to their final game leading up to the regular season. The official details for the session are still being finalized.
Lions OnSI reported last week that the Lions were in discussion with the Texans to set up joint practices.
Ryans confirmed the news, noting that they will also conduct joint practices with the Carolina Panthers during the preseason. The Texans' head coach noted that it will be just one joint practice between the two teams.
"We’ll be doing joint practices with the Panthers and with the Lions this training camp. So we’ll do one day with both teams,” Ryans explained. “Excited to work against those teams. You get different defensive looks from both teams, different offensive looks, and you get to do it in a competitive environment where you’re not live on the quarterback. So it’s the safest way, and I feel like we can get in really good work for our starters against other teams.”
The Lions under Campbell have traditionally been eager to compete against other organizations throughout training camp. Previous opponents for joint practices include the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.
Detroit defeated Houston in their regular season meeting last season in Houston, as Jake Bates drilled a game-winning field goal to give the Lions a 26-23 win.
"I'm excited to go against the Panthers, I'm excited to go against the Lions. (They have) two head coaches who I respect a lot. (Panthers head coach) Dave (Canales), he's done a great job there, so I'm excited to see him," Ryans explained. "I think they're on the rise.
"They've done a really good job with what he has there so far, so I'm excited to see that team come in. We know what the Lions are about. Coach Campbell and his energy, his spirit as a head coach, is second to none. So I'm excited to work with both guys, I think we can gain a lot out of both practices."