Lions Will Have Joint Practices With Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will have joint practices with the Miami Dolphins ahead of their preseason meeting this season, a team source confirmed to Lions OnSI.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the offseason that he hoped the team could do two separate sessions, and the first opponent has been revealed. The two teams will meet in a practice setting prior to their matchup in Week 2 of the preseason, which is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16.
In previous seasons, the Lions have conducted joint practices against the New York Giants (2023 and 2024), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023) and Indianapolis Colts (2022). After going on the road to New York last season, the Lions will host the Dolphins.
In addition to hosting the Dolphins, a team source told Lions OnSI that the Lions are discussing hosting the Houston Texans for another set of joint practices leading up to the 2025 regular season.
Campbell has set a precedent that his starters get a majority of the practice reps during these sessions, with the reserve players playing the majority, if not all, of the game itself.
The Dolphins, led by head coach Mike McDaniel, will bring an explosive offense to the team's Allen Park performance center. This group is headlined by an electric wide receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
This duo will provide a solid test for Detroit's secondary, which is led by new veteran addition D.J. Reed and 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold.
The Dolphins will also have joint practices with another NFC North team, the Chicago Bears. Former Lions head coach Ben Johnson departed this offseason to become the Bears' head coach.