LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions Hall of Fame Game Matchup With Chargers
The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the regular season, and the next step will be the beginning of preseason action.
On Thursday, Detroit begins its preseason slate with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Because it's preseason, many if not all of the Lions' starters are not expected to play. However, this means that the team and its fan base will get to learn about the team's depth.
While Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge, the Lions' top two picks in this year's NFL draft, will not play, other members of the class including Isaac TeSlaa and Ahmed Hassanein are expected to contribute throughout the evening.
According to the Pat McAfee Show, Dan Campbell has elected to start veteran Kyle Allen under center, with Hendon Hooker expected to come off the bench at some point.
It's unclear how much action both quarterbacks will get in Thursday's game. For reference, last season the Lions had Nate Sudfeld and Hendon Hooker each play a half in two of the Lions' three preseason games last season.
On Tuesday, Lions coach Dan Campbell explained what he hopes to see from the two quarterbacks and what it would take to evaluate each player positively.
“Make the right decisions. Don’t try to do anything flashy, don’t try to make plays, you just do what you’re asked to do and wherever the defense dictates that the ball should go, that’s where it should go and then let those guys make a play," Campbell said. "If it’s supposed to go down to the back, put it to the back, he’s got to make a play and we’ll see what happens. Even if that means we’ve got to punt, that’s OK, you just do what you’re asked to do, run the offense, stay cool, stay calm, stay collected, run that huddle, make sure there’s clear communication and that’s all I’m looking for. It’s all I care about.”
The Chargers will start Trey Lance at quarterback, and the 2021 first-round pick is expected to play at least a half.
8:14 p.m. -- The ruling of a fumble is confirmed. The Chargers take over on Detroit's 28-yard line.
8:12 p.m. -- Grant Stuard fumbles the opening kickoff and the Chargers recovered. The play is under review.
8:03 p.m. -- The Chargers won the coin toss and deferred, so the Lions' offense will be on the field first.
8:00 p.m. -- A total of 59 players are dressed and went through warmups for Thursday night's game.
7:45 p.m. -- During his pregame interview with Lions flagship radio, Dan Campbell says that Kyle Allen will play the first half, and Hendon Hooker will take the second half at quarterback.
7:35 p.m. -- Among the Lions going through early warmups are Tyleik Williams, Tate Ratledge and Ennis Rakestraw. The team's first offensive line in warmups includes left tackle Dan Skipper, left guart Netane Muti, center Kingsley Eguakun, right guard Kayode Awosika and right tackle Jamarco Jones.
