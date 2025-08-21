Live Updates, Highlights: Lions Joint Practice With Texans
The Detroit Lions welcome an AFC South team to their Allen Park Performance Center for a joint practice on Thursday morning.
Detroit is looking to continue their momentum they built up on both sides of the ball after two solid joint practices against the Miami Dolphins.
Dan Campbell expressed the work against the Texans will be similar, but with a couple of new added wrinkles.
"It’ll be very similar. There will be a couple of things that (Texans Head Coach) DeMeco (Ryans) and I will do different. There will be a little - like one thing would be more of a second-long to third down period, second and long -- play it out. We’ve done it out here with our own guys, those are good," said Campbell. "And so, now those are more stress just offensively picking up the chunk yardage that you need or what can you get back to put yourself in a third-and-manageable, and then defensively it’s to be able to keep them back.
"You’ve got them back, now how do you expose a team when you’ve got them at second-and-10 and get off the field? So anyway, we’ll do some of that, but we’ll do a lot of other things. I mean, we’re going to get 40 to 50 plays in, which will be good for our guys.”
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was asked Wednesday about what he hopes to accomplish in Detroit.
"We’re really excited to get to Detroit and go against the Lions," said Ryans. "As we talked about all week, it’ll be a great opportunity for us to go and compete against a really good football team, competitive team. Looking to see where we stack up versus this team. So, very excited to get to work.”
Follow along with Lions OnSI, as this writer is in attendance to cover Thursday's practice.