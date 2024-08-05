Live Updates: Lions Day 1 Joint Practice with Giants
The Detroit Lions will face off against the New York Giants for two joint practices. Last year, Giants head coach Brian Daboll brought his team into Allen Park for a pair of practices, before a preseason contest at Ford Field.
This year, Detroit heads out East to East Rutherford, New Jersey for two joint practices and a preseason contest Thursday, July 8 at Metlife Stadium.
"Good work. Good work against another team. Got a lot of respect for Dan (Campbell). We've been friends for a long time," said Daboll over the weekend. "Try to practice the right way with one another, like we do against our team. Staying off the ground. Doing things the right way. So it'll be good work."
The third-year head coach told reporters there will be seven-on-seven periods, since the Giants have not ran that since OTAs.
Daboll noted, "Was just talking to (Dan) Campbell about this this morning. We haven't done seven-on-seven since OTAs. If you want to just go team work, we can go team. But we're going to do a bunch of seven-on-seven, which will be good."
Last year, a lot of Giants players spoke publicly about how the Lions hit the field with a little bit more intensity on the first day of joint practices.
Preview: WR Malik Nabors Will Test Lions' Seconday
"One year is different than the next. We've got a new team," Daboll said, when asked if he would remind his ream what occurred last year. "We'll focus on getting better today and then get ready to practice against the Lions. Have two good days."
