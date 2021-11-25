Look: Former Lions Linebacker Inspires With Random Act of Kindness

Former Lions linebacker Zack Follett inspires others following the end of NFL career.

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Zack Follett did not simply pass by a homeless individual.

Instead, he took the time to get to know the person that was standing out on the street.

A simple act of kindness went on to transform the life of Tommy Alejandrez.

In the powerful shared by Fox Sports ahead of the Lions contest against the Chicago Bears, Tim Rinaldi shared how Follett helped one individual get off the streets and kick a drug addiction.

After having his career cut short due to injury, Follett went on to start a coffee shop in California.

At 24-years-old when his career suddenly ended, Follett was in search of meaning and how to move forward with the rest of his life.

The ex-Lions linebacker injured his neck in a helmet-to-helmet collision against the New York Giants back in 2010.

After rehabbing, his career was cut short in the blink of an eye.

For the majority of his life, Follett's identity was as a football player.

When he passed by an individual struggling out on the streets, Follet returned to share a cup of coffee and to learn about the man that was obviously struggling with the many challenges of life.

"For him just to sit down and have a cup of coffee with me, he thought he was doing a random act of kindness. When he did that, he changed my life," Alejandrez shared.

The former homeless and ill individual battled his addiction and went on to turn his life around, even going so far as receiving a college education.

A random act of kindness certainly can go a long way, and a former Lions compassion for another human turned around a life that could have ended tragically.