Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Look: Former Lions Linebacker Inspires With Random Act of Kindness

    Former Lions linebacker Zack Follett inspires others following the end of NFL career.
    Author:

    Former Detroit Lions linebacker Zack Follett did not simply pass by a homeless individual. 

    Instead, he took the time to get to know the person that was standing out on the street. 

    A simple act of kindness went on to transform the life of Tommy Alejandrez. 

    In the powerful shared by Fox Sports ahead of the Lions contest against the Chicago Bears, Tim Rinaldi shared how Follett helped one individual get off the streets and kick a drug addiction.

    After having his career cut short due to injury, Follett went on to start a coffee shop in California. 

    At 24-years-old when his career suddenly ended, Follett was in search of meaning and how to move forward with the rest of his life. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_17068236_168388382_lowres

    Mailbag: Lions' Biggest Personnel Needs

    Read more on the Lions' biggest personnel needs and more in the latest SI All Lions Mailbag.

    USATSI_17068176_168388382_lowres

    5 Lions Players to Watch against the Bears

    Read more on the five Detroit Lions players to watch in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

    lions5

    Top 5 Lions Thanksgiving Moments

    Counting down the Detroit Lions' top five moments on Thanksgiving Day.

    The ex-Lions linebacker injured his neck in a helmet-to-helmet collision against the New York Giants back in 2010. 

    After rehabbing, his career was cut short in the blink of an eye.

    For the majority of his life, Follett's identity was as a football player.

    When he passed by an individual struggling out on the streets, Follet returned to share a cup of coffee and to learn about the man that was obviously struggling with the many challenges of life. 

    "For him just to sit down and have a cup of coffee with me, he thought he was doing a random act of kindness. When he did that, he changed my life," Alejandrez shared. 

    The former homeless and ill individual battled his addiction and went on to turn his life around, even going so far as receiving a college education. 

    A random act of kindness certainly can go a long way, and a former Lions compassion for another human turned around a life that could have ended tragically. 

    follet5
    News

    Look: Former Lions Linebacker Inspires With Random Act of Kindness

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17068236_168388382_lowres
    News

    Mailbag: Lions' Biggest Personnel Needs

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_17068176_168388382_lowres
    News

    5 Lions Players to Watch against the Bears

    1 hour ago
    lions5
    News

    Top 5 Lions Thanksgiving Moments

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16787234_168388382_lowres
    News

    Odds Lions Beat the Chicago Bears

    4 hours ago
    walker5
    News

    Predictions: Bears-Lions

    5 hours ago
    tucker5
    News

    Mel Tucker Has Reportedly Signed 10-Year Contract Extension

    15 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Report: Jared Goff to Start against Bears

    15 hours ago