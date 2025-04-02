2025 NFL Draft: MSU OL Luke Newman Invited to Lions Local Pro Day
Former Michigan State offensive lineman Luke Newman has been invited to the Detroit Lions local pro day next week at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
During his pro day workout, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman impressed onlookers with his strength, including achieving 29 reps on the bench press.
According to Spartan Shadows, "One more Spartan to highlight is interior offensive lineman Luke Newman. He was a one-year Spartan, transferring in from Holy Cross and starting all 12 games for MSU at left guard in 2024. Newman switched to guard for the Spartans after being predominantly a tackle at Hope, and that paid off. During the Shrine Bowl, Newman was asked to work on the interior offensive line, including the center position."
Newman started his collegiate career at Holy Cross (2020-2023) before playing the 2024 season with the Spartans.
The talented lineman played in 52 collegiate games over the course of five seasons (40 at Holy Cross, 12 at MSU), including starting 49 consecutive games his last four seasons (37 at left tackle at Holy Cross, 12 at left guard at MSU).
Last season, he started all 12 games at left tackle and led MSU with 739 offensive snaps, earning an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media.
Lions will likely test Mahogany, Glasgow at both guard positions
Heading into the 2025 season, Detroit will likely experiment during offseason workouts with a variety of guard combinations, including having Christian Mahogany playing at left guard and Graham Glasgow playing at right guard.
Detroit has often cross-trained linemen at different positions and find versatility a premium for those playing along the offensive and defensive lines.
“He did most of his college on the right side. I think he can do both, he did both before he got sick with the mono deal. We had him doing both in OTAs, he can play both. It’s a small sample size of the starts that he played," said Brad Holmes. "They were promising, they were encouraging.
"We do feel like he has starter-level ability, but he is still a young player, so we still need to make sure that he has competition, and it’s part of bring (Kayode Awosika) back and we’ll still be looking at possibly another veteran to add, and you still have the draft," Holmes continued. "Not saying it’s always gonna be in the sixth round where we got Mahogany, but you just never know when you’re gonna be able to get one of those guys.”