Madden NFL 26 Trailer Features Epic Amon-Ra St. Brown Celebration
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had one of the more memorable touchdown celebrations last season.
Against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the former fourth-round pick was inspired by a touchdown celebration he witnessed prior at the collegiate level.
After finding his way into the end zone, St. Brown competed a perfect headstand, much to the delight of fans and his teammates. The moment went viral, and even inspired 2025 Lions draft pick Isaac TeSlaa to replicate the celebration while at Arkansas playing in the Liberty Bowl.
The celebration has even become so popular that it can be recreated in the latest Madden 26 video game by EA Sports.
In the official trailer for the popular NFL game that is released annually, the original highlight and digital rendition of St. Brown doing a headstand are featured.
It was one of several plays from the 2024 season shown in digital form, along with a Patrick Mahomes sidearm pass and Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender.
This year, Barkley was chosen as the cover athlete.
According to Bleacher Report, "Barkley is the second straight running back to be featured on the Madden cover, joining the Madden 25 cover athlete in Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers. Madden 26's official release date is Aug. 14, but those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle can play three days early, starting on Aug. 11. The MVP Bundle allows gamers to purchase Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26 at the same time, which is important due to the interconnectivity of the two games this year."