Lions Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman After Frank Ragnow Retirement
The Detroit Lions have added a veteran to their offensive line room in the wake of center Frank Ragnow's retirement.
According to reports Wednesday, the Lions are signing veteran offensive lineman Trystan Colon to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately reported.
Colon entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent three seasons with the Ravens before joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. He has been with the Cardinals for the last two campaigns, playing in 31 games with 11 starts.
In his career, Colon has made 15 starts in 51 career games. He made a career-high seven starts, all at right guard, last season with Arizona.
Colon has background playing both the guard and center positions. He has played center in spot duty each of the last two seasons with the Cardinals, and was predominately a center for the Ravens.
Last season, he played a total of 322 snaps for the Cardinals and earned a 59.6 Pro Football Focus overall offensive grade. He graded out slightly better as a pass-blocker than in the run game, earning a 69.2 grade in pass-protection compared to his 55.5 run-blocking mark.
Detroit is looking to replace Ragnow, a four-time Pro Bowl center who announced his retirement from the NFL Monday after seven seasons. Currently, the team has two leading options at the position in veteran Graham Glasgow and 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge.
Both Glasgow and Ratledge have been taking first-team reps throughout organized team activities.