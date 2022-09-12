Man Hilariously Dances in Middle of Lions Brawl Video

The Detroit Lions must have felt like they were in a brawl in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a tough, physical contest, the Lions were on the losing end, as their record fell to 0-1 to start the new season.

“I told the team the good news is that we didn’t play very well and we lost by three,” Dan Campbell told reporters following the season opener. “Now, if we just take this whole approach where every week it’s, ‘We lost by three, we lost by three, we lost by three,’ then what are we doing? We’ve got to clean this up. We’ve got to be a lot better in all the areas.”

After the game, videos surfaced of brawls between NFL fans, both inside Ford Field and outside.

While fighting is certainly not new among NFL fans, the prolific rise in the quality of cell phone cameras makes it so brawl videos surface nearly every week.

"I always go to booze and the passion fans have for the NFL. And this is not new. We used to marvel at the fights at the Silverdome in the 80s and 90s," Woodward Sports Network writer and midday host Terry Foster tells All Lions.

What is new in this newly released brawl video is a man joining the fray, but not to break up the fight or to land his own shots.

A man joins the middle of the brawl to break out in a dance in front of curious onlookers.

The brawl inside Ford Field was a little more aggressive, as it resulted in fans getting battered, bruised and suffering bloody noses.