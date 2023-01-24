Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll

Matt Patricia is no longer being paid by the Detroit Lions.

Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season.

Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as he was still receiving checks from the Lions organization.

Patricia signed a five-year contract back in 2018, when he accepted the position to replace former head coach Jim Caldwell.

Unfortunately, Patricia failed to rally the locker room and alienated the team as soon as he walked through the front door of the team's Allen Park practice facility.

Following a loss to the Houston Texans in 2020, owner Sheila Hamp announced the decision to part ways with Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. Patricia's record with Detroit ended up being 13-29-1.

"It was a hard decision because they are both terrific people and worked very hard and tirelessly for this organization," Hamp explained. "It just clearly wasn't working. It wasn't what we had hoped for when we hired them, and so I don't know if there was an exact moment. It was something that we had been thinking about for several weeks and going back and forth and deciding."

After returning to New England, Patricia was tasked with working with the offense in 2022. Unfortunately, the team did not take steps forward offensively, as quarterback Mac Jones was regularly seen on the field expressing frustration with the offense.

The Patriots have reportedly turned to Bill O'Brien to run their offense, as he has named the next offensive coordinator.