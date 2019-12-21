LionMaven
Matt Patricia Says Lions Will Be Smart with Kerryon Johnson

John Maakaron

Running back Kerryon Johnson has been activated from injured reserve and will be available for the Lions this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Johnson tore his meniscus against the Minnesota Vikings and has missed the last eight games for Detroit. 

USATSI_13513353_168388382_lowres
© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Matt Patricia was asked Friday during his media session if Johnson would be limited in the number of carries he would be allotted since he has missed a significant portion of the season. 

“I would say that, I don’t know if you want to use the word ‘limit’ or just try to be smart, probably a better way to put it," Patricia said. 

"From that standpoint of just being very aware, but certainly when you get in to the game some things change from that aspect of it, and you see how it goes. But again, he hasn’t played football in a while, so that’s definitely a factor.”

Since his rookie campaign, Johnson has only played in 18 total games. The second-year running back out of Auburn has dealt with two significant injuries already, early in his career. 

Despite many clamoring for him to be shut down, Johnson expressed that it still means a lot for him to suit up and play for the Lions.

"It would mean a lot to personally, which is why I'd like to play so bad," Johnson said earlier this week. "Just ending on a good note, instead of another bad note like last year."

